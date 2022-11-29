Read full article on original website
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillBEIC NewsAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Put the brakes on distracted driving this holiday season
With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s important to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving and some results from an informative new educational guide are Joan Woodward, president, Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, senior vice president, Cambridge Mobile Telematics.
CBS Austin
A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE
More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
CBS Austin
7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!
Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Make Hollywood the star of your home
Like Santa, we checked the list twice and discovered this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday pet's name was on the nice list! So we need your help to gift Hollywood a forever central Texas home for all the holidays. Kelly Kaelin joined us from Texas Humane Heroes to share more.
Popular Texas noodle shop Ramen Tatsu-ya explains missing menu item
2023 will be the year of tsukemen.
CBS Austin
World AIDS day quilt on display in Texas
Yesterday, December 1st communities recognized World AIDS Day, and there is a new push to end HIV in black, brown, and lgbtq+ communities in the south. For more information go to changethepattern.org. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
austin.com
Massive List Of All Austin Holiday Lights, Photo Ops, Festivals, and More
It’s officially the holiday season and Christmas festivities are in full swing! So get ready to get into the spirit with our massive list of Austin holiday festivities happening around the area. Austin Holiday Experiences & Lights Displays:. Light Up the Lake (Round Rock) December 2 and 3. BIG...
Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas
If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
Eater
The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress/East Riverside Is Turning Into a Night Club
That long-vacant building on the corner of South Congress and East Riverside is going to turn into a nightlife venue this year. Superstition at 110 East Riverside Drive will open on Thursday, December 29. Superstition is supposed to feel like a 1970s club with major Studio 54 vibes. It’ll include...
These 23 Austin restaurants, breweries, bars, and stores closed in 2022
It was a rough year for Austin businesses.
advocatemag.com
Local dads start company selling college-themed baby mittens
Woody Apfel and Alex Bourdeau met playing club baseball at the University of Texas at Austin. After graduation, the friends stayed in touch. Apfel lives in Grapevine, and Bourdeau lives in Lake Highlands, though he lived in Old East Dallas for years. Both work in the tech industry. While adhering...
CBS Austin
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy fest reveals early lineup of talent
AUSTIN, Texas — Some big names in comedy are coming to Austin. The Moontower Just For Laughs Austin announced its early lineup for its April festival. A number of performances will be presented in both English and Spanish. The two-week comedy festival that takes over more than 10 venues...
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares advice for women when it comes to estate planning
Unlike in the past, women are no longer silent partners when it comes to getting their family's affairs in order. So today, Attorney at law John Levy joins us to share what women should know about estate planning. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas
This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocates in Lakeway
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Don Mario, a Mexican restaurant in Lakeway, relocated from 1700 RM 620 N. to 1113 RM 620 N. The eatery had a soft opening at the new location Oct. 20. “We started from a small...
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
wimberleyview.com
Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022
This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
