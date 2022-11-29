ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Put the brakes on distracted driving this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s important to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving and some results from an informative new educational guide are Joan Woodward, president, Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, senior vice president, Cambridge Mobile Telematics.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE

More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!

Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

World AIDS day quilt on display in Texas

Yesterday, December 1st communities recognized World AIDS Day, and there is a new push to end HIV in black, brown, and lgbtq+ communities in the south. For more information go to changethepattern.org. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
TEXAS STATE
austin.com

Massive List Of All Austin Holiday Lights, Photo Ops, Festivals, and More

It’s officially the holiday season and Christmas festivities are in full swing! So get ready to get into the spirit with our massive list of Austin holiday festivities happening around the area. Austin Holiday Experiences & Lights Displays:. Light Up the Lake (Round Rock) December 2 and 3. BIG...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas

If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
TEXAS STATE
advocatemag.com

Local dads start company selling college-themed baby mittens

Woody Apfel and Alex Bourdeau met playing club baseball at the University of Texas at Austin. After graduation, the friends stayed in touch. Apfel lives in Grapevine, and Bourdeau lives in Lake Highlands, though he lived in Old East Dallas for years. Both work in the tech industry. While adhering...
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas

This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022

This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
WIMBERLEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy