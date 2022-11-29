This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO