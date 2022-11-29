Read full article on original website
Art, Runs, Parties and More
If you’re looking for a little break from all things Christmas, Oklahoma is harboring some goodies. For art lovers, enjoy VisionMakers2022 at Tulsa’s 108 Contemporary; the show is a juried biennial exhibition, with art from makers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas. The show runs all month long. In OKC, you won’t want to miss You Have Died of Dysentery from Dec. 10-May 7 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. The show’s title comes from the iconic line in the computer game The Oregon Trail, and the exhibition explores “the connection between Western themed play and the often-dark realities of history.”
A Collector for the Ages
Just a couple of blocks off Oklahoma 66, down Pine Street in Catoosa, sits the D.W. Correll Museum, an incredible repository of rocks, minerals, fossils, antique cars and carriages, jewelry, bottles and decanters, toys, model ships and autos – and more. There’s so much, in fact, that the collection takes up two buildings.
Just About Everything
Just in time for the holidays, performing arts companies in Oklahoma have plenty of programming this month. In Tulsa, don’t miss Elf in Concert on Dec. 2 at the PAC. The Tulsa Symphony will play alongside one of modern cinema’s most beloved movies. (You can also see the show Dec. 1 at Stillwater’s McKnight Center for the Performing Arts!)
Ho-Ho-Holiday Fun
We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention holiday happenings this month, right? Right!. In Tulsa, take your pick of light displays. At Tulsa Botanic Garden, the Garden of Lights showcase runs through Dec. 30. For holiday inflatables and lights galore, visit Castle Christmas, running through Dec. 31 at the Castle of Muskogee. A beloved T-Town tradition, the Philbrook Festival includes gorgeous displays and holiday-themed activities through New Years’ Eve. At Broken Arrow’s Rhema Bible Church, join thousands of annual visitors to witness over three million lights, synchronized to music. New this year, the Route 66 Christmas Chute can be found all around downtown Sapulpa – the display includes numerous blocks’ worth of decor.
A Culinary Love Language
On a recent Saturday night in autumn, eager dinner guests filled a normally quiet coffeehouse – Foolish Things, on the fringes of downtown Tulsa. A server brought the first of the seven course dinner: a tart with roasted beet ganache, whipped goat cheese and pomegranate in a walnut crust.
