If you’re looking for a little break from all things Christmas, Oklahoma is harboring some goodies. For art lovers, enjoy VisionMakers2022 at Tulsa’s 108 Contemporary; the show is a juried biennial exhibition, with art from makers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas. The show runs all month long. In OKC, you won’t want to miss You Have Died of Dysentery from Dec. 10-May 7 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. The show’s title comes from the iconic line in the computer game The Oregon Trail, and the exhibition explores “the connection between Western themed play and the often-dark realities of history.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO