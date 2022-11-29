ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado Tuesday?

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of the passing of United States Congressman Don McEachin .

McEachin passed away after a battle with cancer. Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Nov. 29.

11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation

President Joe Biden released a statement on McEachin’s passing :

Jill and I are saddened by the death of Congressman Don McEachin of Virginia, following a battle with cancer. We send our deepest condolences to Don’s wife, Colette, and their three children.

I got to know Don after he was elected to Congress in 2016. I will always be grateful for his friendship, and his early and fierce support when I ran for President. Don was a fighter. He fought for justice, for civil rights, and for communities that are often left behind. Thanks to Don’s leadership and tireless advocacy, we passed historic legislation to combat the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.

The son of a school teacher and an Army veteran, public service was in Don’s DNA. After practicing law, he served honorably in both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly, before winning election to the United States Congress. Through it all, Don always fought for the working people of Virginia. He never quit in his pursuit of justice.

May God bless Don McEachin, Colette, and the entire McEachin family.

President Biden

McEachin was elected to represent Virginia on Nov. 8, 2016.

Comments / 4

Plumb Joy
2d ago

Politicians deserve no special recognition, no naming things and places after them. Most all steal their way to become multi millionaires on the backs of the rest of us.

