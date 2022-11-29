ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Sushi Spot Replaces Washington Twp. Bistro

Sushi lovers, rejoice! A sushi and sashimi restaurant has replaced one of Bergen County’s former bistros. Superior Sushi is now open at 251 Pascack Rd. in Washington Township, its website says. The spot is the former location of Lili’s Bistro, according to BoozyBurbs. The menu features everything from...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest new sushi restaurant is hand roll heaven | Review

New York City imports have always thrown me into a purgatory-like state of ambivalence, where hope and excitement clashes with curiosity and doubt. Every time a restaurant crosses state lines, I question why a NYC restaurant is setting up shop in New Jersey. Maybe it’s my inherent Garden State skepticism, but I always wonder: “why here?”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
parsippanyfocus.com

Parsippany Holds “Employee Wellness Fair”

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills held an “Employee Wellness Fair” on Wednesday, November 30 at the Parsippany PAL. About two dozen local vendors provided information on their services, explained the benefits available, gave out flyers, samples, and goodie bags, and offered a door prize. Envy...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
PennLive.com

Paper bags could be back in N.J. grocery stores. Why did state ban them in the first place?

In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the state’s single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores in New Jersey. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy