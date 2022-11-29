ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU Announces Upgrades to Boone Pickens Stadium

 3 days ago

Oklahoma State announced on Tuesday a multi-year, $55 million upgrade to Boone Pickens Stadium.

The stadium’s seating bowl will be upgraded to create more leg room, additional aisles and handrails on all aisles.

The first phase will be on the north side this offseason, then the second phase will begin on the south side after next season.

None of the work will interfere with any OSU home games.


