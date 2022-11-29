ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 to nearly double their salaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some city employees expressed surprise as Gainesville commissioners voted to increase their salaries in a 4-1 vote. “I have advocated wage increases for the lowest in the organization up to our chart officers and now here at the last, I would like to offer what I think is just compensation for the people that take this seat after me,” said commissioner David Arreola.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Downtown Ocala will host the Bring the Harvest Home event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to bring it home for the holidays. The 11th annual food drive in Marion County is about to wrap up with a celebration in downtown Ocala Friday morning. Civic leaders will host the Bring the Harvest Home event at 11 a.m. Agencies throughout...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday. From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff. The fair will be held at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala businessman announces run for mayor challenging Guinn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not too early to think about municipal elections for 2023. On Friday, businessman Ben Marciano announced his plans to run for mayor of Ocala. It’s a steep challenge incumbent Mayor Kent Guinn has been in office for a little more than ten years. Marciano is the owner of zone fitness and has been a resident for 24 years.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen: Blueberry Tarts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is home to dozens of blueberry farms and this recipe showcases their sweet flavor. A family favorite, children love to help with this recipe, but remember you will need twice the blueberries because they will be eating them. If you like, sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar for a beautiful finishing touch. Enjoy!
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

MCSO mourns loss of Master Corporal after long battle with cancer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -On their Facebook page, Marion County Sheriff’s officials share that Master Corporal Edward Tillis fought a long battle with cancer. Tillis passed away last night, according to the post. They say he started with MCSO in 2003 as a patrol deputy before being promoted to corporal....
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Spirit Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You can learn about the the benefits of the human and miniature horse bond. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, hear what this Spirit Walk is all about.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy