WCJB
UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
WCJB
A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
WCJB
Owner of Parker Christmas Trees in Gainesville shares how you can care for your festive fir
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sam Parker has been selling Christmas trees for over 70 years. TV20′s Kristin Chase caught up with him this week to talk all about the festive fir.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 to nearly double their salaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some city employees expressed surprise as Gainesville commissioners voted to increase their salaries in a 4-1 vote. “I have advocated wage increases for the lowest in the organization up to our chart officers and now here at the last, I would like to offer what I think is just compensation for the people that take this seat after me,” said commissioner David Arreola.
WCJB
Downtown Ocala will host the Bring the Harvest Home event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to bring it home for the holidays. The 11th annual food drive in Marion County is about to wrap up with a celebration in downtown Ocala Friday morning. Civic leaders will host the Bring the Harvest Home event at 11 a.m. Agencies throughout...
WCJB
Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods. However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will. “There is...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday. From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff. The fair will be held at...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
WCJB
Alachua County School District recruiters hire 14 people amid staffing shortages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of dealing with staffing shortages, recruiters for the Alachua County School District are holding two hiring events this week. The one that took place today was to hire people in food and nutrition services. Tonya Nunn, organizer of the recruitment events, said their goal...
WCJB
Ocala businessman announces run for mayor challenging Guinn
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not too early to think about municipal elections for 2023. On Friday, businessman Ben Marciano announced his plans to run for mayor of Ocala. It’s a steep challenge incumbent Mayor Kent Guinn has been in office for a little more than ten years. Marciano is the owner of zone fitness and has been a resident for 24 years.
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Blueberry Tarts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is home to dozens of blueberry farms and this recipe showcases their sweet flavor. A family favorite, children love to help with this recipe, but remember you will need twice the blueberries because they will be eating them. If you like, sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar for a beautiful finishing touch. Enjoy!
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
WCJB
MCSO mourns loss of Master Corporal after long battle with cancer
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -On their Facebook page, Marion County Sheriff’s officials share that Master Corporal Edward Tillis fought a long battle with cancer. Tillis passed away last night, according to the post. They say he started with MCSO in 2003 as a patrol deputy before being promoted to corporal....
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission to meet over structure of commissioner salaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commissioners are meeting on Thursday to discuss changing the way commissioners salaries are calculated. This meeting will be held at the City Hall Auditorium at 1 p.m. Current ordinances provide a fixed salary for the city commissioners and the mayor. This amount can...
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
WCJB
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files request for hearing over single family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has filed a request for a hearing with a state administrative law judge to oppose the city of Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning in court. DEO officials are responsible for affordable housing and say this would be hurt...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Spirit Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You can learn about the the benefits of the human and miniature horse bond. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, hear what this Spirit Walk is all about.
WCJB
Ocala residents bring donations to 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Today was the culmination of the annual holiday food drive in Marion County. People gathered in downtown Ocala for the end of the 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive. Businesses, public agencies, and residents donated canned food, baby items, and toiletries throughout...
WCJB
Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
