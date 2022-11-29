Kale Blazer awarded to farm-to-school initiative in Greenfield schools

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Jo Comerford awarded the Food Service Director at Greenfield Public Schools the 2022 Kale Blazer award.

Greta Shwachman was awarded the Kale Blazer award which recognizes someone who has demonstrated leadership in farm-to-school activity in Massachusetts. Senator Comerford met with Greenfield Public School staff and Massachusetts Farm to School to discuss farm-to-school programming and the importance of the connection between local farms and school food service, as well as local food education.

Massachusetts Farm to School was founded in 2004 as a grassroots initiative to increase access to healthy, locally-grown food in schools across the state Shwachman, who has been with Greenfield schools for under a year, has been dedicated to increasing locally-grown food in school lunches, food justice, and school garden growth.

“I’m just really excited to continue this work and grow this movement and I’m very thankful for my food service staff here in Greenfield who are rockstars.” Greta Shwachman, Food Service Director at Greenfield Public Schools

Through this program, there has been an increase in lunch participation and a continued promotion to every student in the district for healthy eating.

“Our kids and our staff and faculty benefit from nutritious produce locally grown. Then of course our farms and our food systems benefit when we invest in them when we buy their produce so it couldn’t be better.” Massachusetts State Senator Jo Comerford

Senator Comerford and Farm to Table both are looking to increase this program as well as free and healthy lunch and breakfast initiatives across the state.

