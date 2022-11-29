Read full article on original website
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Laundry detergent, cleaning products recalled after reports of people getting sick
Approximately 8 million laundry and cleaning products sold by The Laundress have been recalled. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the products may contain harmful bacteria. "People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious...
Epilepsy Awareness
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to educate people about the prevalence of this condition. About 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime, and one-third of these patients will continue to have seizures despite being on anti-seizure medication. Seizures can impact the person with epilepsy as well as their care partners. Those with ongoing seizures experience stigma, school and employment limitations, cognitive issues and are at an increased risk of death.
The science behind the growing trend of red light therapy
Red light therapy has been rising in popularity, but with a lot of posts about it on social media, it's hard to know if what's being promised is backed by science. Physician and board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Azza Halim, who works at the Sanctuary Medical Center, says red light therapy isn't new.
