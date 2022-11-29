November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to educate people about the prevalence of this condition. About 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime, and one-third of these patients will continue to have seizures despite being on anti-seizure medication. Seizures can impact the person with epilepsy as well as their care partners. Those with ongoing seizures experience stigma, school and employment limitations, cognitive issues and are at an increased risk of death.

