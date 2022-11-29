Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
wvlt.tv
Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
WBIR
Holidays on Ice
Knoxville's Holiday on Ice is back. Here's when you can go and what to expect.
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday
The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
First winter farmers market of the season kicks off Saturday morning in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most popular events is returning Saturday — the winter farmers market. The event brings together local farmers, craft makers, artists and many other kinds of vendors to fill Market Square with booths featuring several kinds of items. For many shoppers, it's a perfect place to find gifts for loved ones over the holidays.
wvlt.tv
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week. The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.
thesmokies.com
Skyland Ranch: 8 things to do at the new attraction near Pigeon Forge
As someone who grew up in the Smokies, I’ve explored just about every attraction in town and eaten at roughly 90% of the local restaurants. Needless to say, I consider myself a bit of a Smokies expert. Even a critic, if you will. At times I fancy myself as...
WBIR
KFD: One dead in camper fire in Knoxville
The fire department responded to the home on Greenway Drive just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. They found a camper that had an extension to the home which was on fire.
Miniature Thorne Rooms back on display at Knoxville Museum of Art for holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art is pulling out the Thorne Rooms to display throughout the holiday season. The Thorne Rooms were originally developed in the 1930s by Chicago artist Narcissa Niblack Thorne. She was inspired by her love of dollhouses as a young girl. After traveling throughout Europe where she collected miniature furniture and accessories, she created over two dozen mini rooms.
12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.
WATE
Kelly Clarkson Show gives $50,000 to KSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra received surprise donations on The Kelly Clarkson Show; totaling $50,000. The contributions were inspired by KSO’s music education programs that help young students learn, discover, bring music into classrooms. Netspend, a financial services company, gave $25,000 that was then matched...
'Santa Hustle' road race could lead to traffic delays in Sevierville morning Dec. 11
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Santa Hustle road race is scheduled to take place at 8:00 a.m. in downtown Sevierville. The race will start from Wilderness Resort on Old Knoxville Highway and will include parts of Highway 66 and the Parkway, bringing out runners for 5K and 10K races. The...
East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees. “We probably […]
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee thriving one year after fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A year ago, the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee's Dameron Avenue building was set ablaze. Despite the hardships the organization faced within the past year, it said it is thriving - having served over 3,000 clients since the day of the fire. While the services looked...
