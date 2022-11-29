ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants just became sportsbook favorite to land Aaron Judge

The San Francisco Giants just became a favorite to land Aaron Judge in one sportsbook. What does that mean?. The baseball world has gotten a few marginal signings over the last couple of days to hold it over for a bit until the ultimate MLB free agency splash. Let’s be honest, though, nothing is going to satisfy fans until they know where the big names are going.
Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge

After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route

Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
This Chicago Cubs rival made a significant MLB trade

The Chicago Cubs are out here believing that they can be a playoff contender in the National League Central Division. With the St. Louis Cardinals aging a little bit in addition to the Milwaukee Brewers on the decline, things might be looking up for the Chicago Cubs because we know that the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds aren’t doing anything notable anytime soon.
NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
