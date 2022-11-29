The American Red Cross said it would welcome new federal guidelines that would allow more gay men to be able to donate blood. “The American Red Cross seeks to build an inclusive environment that embraces diversity for all those who engage with our lifesaving mission,” said the American Red Cross. “As such, the Red Cross believes blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods that are based upon sexual orientation and is committed to working with partners toward achieving this goal.”

1 DAY AGO