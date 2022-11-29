Read full article on original website
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet United States vs. Netherlands
The United States Men's national team (USMNT) advanced to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup with a thrilling 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, setting up a date with Group A winner Netherlands at 9 a.m. ET Saturday on FOX. This marks the third straight World Cup in...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Japan fends off Spain and Germany to win Group E
In a group headlined by Germany and Spain, Japan surprisingly came out on top by beating La Roja 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. The Germans weren't the only European powerhouse that didn't reach the knockout stage, though.
Christian Pulisic Chances ‘Pretty Good' for World Cup Return Vs. Netherlands
The chances of USMNT's star midfielder Christian Pulisic partaking in the round of 16 vs. the Netherlands are looking positive, according to U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. "We're gonna see him on the training field today," Berhalter said at Friday's news conference. "What I think is, it looks...
Sporting News
USA vs Netherlands World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
Anything less than progression from the group stages would have represented a disappointment for the United States at this World Cup. But, having impressed in securing qualification for the Round of 16 in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter's side have no intention of stopping here. The only issue is that they face...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow demands west recognises annexations before peace talks – as it happened
Moscow says west’s refusal to recognise illegally annexed regions is a barrier to peace talks
Argentina beats Poland, advances to Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup
Argentina scored twice in the second half to shutout Poland by a score of 2-0 in Group C play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, qualifying for the Round of 16 at the tournament.
Japan beats Spain 2-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 and advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday. Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn’t gone out of bounds before the goal.
sporf.com
World Cup Day 11 recap: Australia stun Denmark to reach knockout stage
Groups C and D provided the entertainment on day eleven of the World Cup as a quartet of tense encounters sorted out their final standings. In Group D, France were the only team successfully through to the knockout stage. As a result, they fielded a changed side against Tunisia, who were after a win in order to progress.
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
Christian Pulisic cleared to play for USMNT on Saturday in round of 16 clash against the Netherlands
US Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter had good news for fans on Friday, saying that star player Christian Pulisic is looking likely to play in the team's round of 16 World Cup clash against the Netherlands on Saturday.
South Korea’s Late Winner vs. Portugal Dumps Uruguay Out of World Cup
Uruguay beat Ghana, but not by enough, with South Korea’s stoppage-time winner against Portugal enough to advance at the World Cup on a tiebreaker.
Sporting News
Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group G match at Qatar 2022
Cameroon's build-up to this game has been dominated by discussion of the sudden departure of goalkeeper Andre Onana from their squad due to disciplinary reasons. But by drawing with Serbia on Monday, Rigobert Song's side kept themselves in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages and so that will no doubt be their focus.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: USMNT set to face Netherlands on Saturday in 2022 World Cup
The United States men’s national team will play their biggest game in arguably a decade when they face the Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday. The mighty Dutch enter as the favorites, but the United States has been efficient after finishing the group stage undefeated with a win and two draws.
