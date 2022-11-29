Read full article on original website
Man dead after shooting on south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police say a man died in a shooting Friday morning on Indy’s south side. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting around 5:25 a.m. They found a man later identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mitchell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating […]
25-year-old Indianapolis man convicted in deadly robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for an Indianapolis man in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side. Davoncia Beasley, 25, has been convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021, police...
Person shot, killed on south side of Indianapolis
A person was killed in a shooting early Friday on the city's south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
Fox 59
IMPD update on deadly south side shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
wrtv.com
1 dead after shooting near 38th Street and Central Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near north side. IMPD officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon arrival, IMPD officers...
Man dead after West 29th Street shooting on Indy's near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting north of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday night. IMPD officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West 29th Street, near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street, after a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Police found a...
Man sought in connection with June 2021 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a double homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Lamar Ball. He’s accused of killing Justice Wills and Eric Colvin last year. On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a crash at […]
Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
Indianapolis police arrest man in connection with series of robberies
An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he robbed a series of businesses in a four-month timeframe.
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
cbs4indy.com
Indy police searching for missing 71-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 71-year-old man. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Tucker, 71. Tucker, IMPD said, was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the Walmart at the intersection of W. 86th Street and N. Michigan Road.
Fox 59
At least six homes hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting on Indy’s near east side
At least a half dozen homes were damaged by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting overnight on Indy’s near east side. Police are not sure if any of the homes that were hit by gunfire were targeted or if they were struck at random. At least six homes hit...
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road
Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
Sister of alleged victim of suspected serial killer speaks out about effort to identify remains
INDIANAPOLIS — The identity of a man found on the property of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister was linked to one bone. A single bone among thousands of remains discovered on a Westfield farm in the mid-1990s. Are investigators on the verge of connecting more of those dots?. "It's...
Woman accused of deadly hit-and-run that killed IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of an Indiana University student killed in a September crash has filed a lawsuit against the woman accused in his death. Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter on Sept. 18 when he was allegedly hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point.
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
WISH-TV
State police: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-74 ramp to I-465 on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was killed and a second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash Wednesday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 8:37 a.m., Indiana State Police were called to a one-vehicle crash on the ramp...
WTHI
Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
WTHR
