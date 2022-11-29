ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Man dead after shooting on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police say a man died in a shooting Friday morning on Indy’s south side. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting around 5:25 a.m. They found a man later identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mitchell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead after shooting near 38th Street and Central Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near north side. IMPD officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon arrival, IMPD officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man sought in connection with June 2021 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a double homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Lamar Ball. He’s accused of killing Justice Wills and Eric Colvin last year. On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a crash at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy police searching for missing 71-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 71-year-old man. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Tucker, 71. Tucker, IMPD said, was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the Walmart at the intersection of W. 86th Street and N. Michigan Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road

Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman accused of deadly hit-and-run that killed IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of an Indiana University student killed in a September crash has filed a lawsuit against the woman accused in his death. Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter on Sept. 18 when he was allegedly hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
