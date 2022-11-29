ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet United States vs. Netherlands

The United States Men's national team (USMNT) advanced to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup with a thrilling 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, setting up a date with Group A winner Netherlands at 9 a.m. ET Saturday on FOX. This marks the third straight World Cup in...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Japan fends off Spain and Germany to win Group E

In a group headlined by Germany and Spain, Japan surprisingly came out on top by beating La Roja 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. The Germans weren't the only European powerhouse that didn't reach the knockout stage, though.
Sporting News

USA vs Netherlands World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022

Anything less than progression from the group stages would have represented a disappointment for the United States at this World Cup. But, having impressed in securing qualification for the Round of 16 in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter's side have no intention of stopping here. The only issue is that they face...
The Associated Press

Japan beats Spain 2-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 and advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday. Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn’t gone out of bounds before the goal.
NECN

South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea...
NECN

Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award

It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
The Guardian

The Netherlands: USA’s World Cup opponents – and how to beat them

The Dutch boast youth and experience along with a few exceptional individual talents. The Americans will need to be at their best to make the quarter-finals. The Dutch were comfortable Group A winners in Qatar courtesy of 2-0 wins over Senegal and Qatar and a 1-1 tie with Ecuador. They have reached the tournament 11 times, though shockingly didn’t qualify for Russia 2018 (sounds familiar). The nation lost on penalties to Argentina in the 2014 semi-finals and were runners-up in 1974 and 1978 during the Johan Cruyff Total Football era (though Cruyff didn’t play in ’78, when he was nearly kidnapped, lost his fortune investing in a pig farm then joined the NASL), and in 2010 during the Nigel de Jong Kung Fu era.
Sporting News

Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group G match at Qatar 2022

Cameroon's build-up to this game has been dominated by discussion of the sudden departure of goalkeeper Andre Onana from their squad due to disciplinary reasons. But by drawing with Serbia on Monday, Rigobert Song's side kept themselves in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages and so that will no doubt be their focus.
Augusta Free Press

Preview: USMNT set to face Netherlands on Saturday in 2022 World Cup

The United States men’s national team will play their biggest game in arguably a decade when they face the Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday. The mighty Dutch enter as the favorites, but the United States has been efficient after finishing the group stage undefeated with a win and two draws.

