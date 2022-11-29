ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

NBC12

Hopewell Police partners with VSP to curb recent uptick in violent crime

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - As Hopewell Police manages a recent uptick in violent crimes like many other agencies around the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police is stepping in to help. Wednesday night, during a specially called community meeting on crime Chief of Police A.J. Starke, told community members steps his department...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Two teens in custody after guns were found at Henrico school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Two teens were taken into custody Tuesday after police recovered two guns found on Highland Springs High School grounds. Henrico County Public School officials and School Resource Officers detained and recovered a gun from one juvenile male. They are petitioning for the following charges. Possession of a...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Person injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital Tuesday night. Police say it happened sometime before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Nine Mile Road near the Henrico Theater. Officers found a victim shot. They were taken to...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Fatal Accident on Semmes

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating a vehicle crash on Semmes Avenue that occurred on Saturday and resulted in a fatality. At approximately 2:58 p.m., November 26, RPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue for the report of a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash is under investigation by the Richmond Police Departments’ Crash Team.
RICHMOND, VA

