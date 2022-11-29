Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in custody after trooper injured in I-295 traffic stop
Virginia State Police, Henrico Police and Hanover Police used a helicopter, drones and K-9s to find the suspect.
VSP trooper dragged by vehicle on I-295 in Mechanicsville, suspect arrested
There is currently a heavy police presence at Interstate 295 in Mechanicsville.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting in Waverly
The Sussex County Sheriff's Office has released further details on a person of interest wanted in connection to a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Henrico Walmart
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829. Anyone may submit tips to law enforcement by calling (804) 780-1000.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after triple shooting, 2 confirmed dead
Hardy is believed to be riding a red 2017 Nissan four-door with Virginia tags UAZ-1405. Anyone who believed they may have seen Hardy's vehicle of has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff's Office at 434-246-5000.
Police: Speed, possible medical emergency blamed for deadly Henrico crash
Speed and a potential medical emergency are factors in a deadly wreck in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Deputies search for 'armed and dangerous' man after triple shooting in Waverly
Two brothers were killed and one other person was injured in a shooting in the town of Waverly Wednesday night.
Richmond man sentenced in deadly domestic-related shooting that injured ODU student
A Richmond man convicted in a domestic-related shooting that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man has been sentenced.
NBC12
Henrico 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that killed a 17-year-old Tuesday. Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29. Family members...
He visited his friends. Minutes later, they were dead.
Sheriff E.L. Giles identified Shelton Hardy as the man wanted for the double murder. Investigators believe Hardy was in a relationship with the murder victims' sister.
NBC12
Hopewell Police partners with VSP to curb recent uptick in violent crime
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - As Hopewell Police manages a recent uptick in violent crimes like many other agencies around the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police is stepping in to help. Wednesday night, during a specially called community meeting on crime Chief of Police A.J. Starke, told community members steps his department...
Injured bald eagle rescued in New Kent County is back on the road to recovery
Not all animal control deputies only respond to calls for dogs and cats. Sometimes, they help bald eagles.
Juvenile male killed in Regency area Walmart shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Henrico County after a juvenile male was killed in the parking lot of the Regency area Walmart Tuesday night. According to authorities, Henrico Police were called to the Walmart on the 1500 block of North Parham Road for a report of a shooting. At the […]
NBC12
Two teens in custody after guns were found at Henrico school
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Two teens were taken into custody Tuesday after police recovered two guns found on Highland Springs High School grounds. Henrico County Public School officials and School Resource Officers detained and recovered a gun from one juvenile male. They are petitioning for the following charges. Possession of a...
VSP investigating UVA shooter’s failed gun purchase in 2021
The owner of Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights said in a statement to 10 On Your Side that the shooter legally purchased two guns from the store earlier this year.
Two men arrested for murder of man found dead in Sandston motel
Just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers responded to the All Day Inn on the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a firearm violation. When they got there, they found Sneed near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound. Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRIC TV
Person injured in Henrico shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital Tuesday night. Police say it happened sometime before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Nine Mile Road near the Henrico Theater. Officers found a victim shot. They were taken to...
Police identify Henrico woman killed after car crashes into tree
The Henrico Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Cedar Fork Road Wednesday.
rvahub.com
Fatal Accident on Semmes
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating a vehicle crash on Semmes Avenue that occurred on Saturday and resulted in a fatality. At approximately 2:58 p.m., November 26, RPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue for the report of a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash is under investigation by the Richmond Police Departments’ Crash Team.
Chesterfield man accused of triple-homicide in California killed by police
A 28-year-old Chesterfield man and former Virginia State Police employee who was suspected of killing three people was killed by police.
Comments / 1