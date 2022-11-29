ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images may hold key to Havre de Grace fire

By Jeff Hager
 3 days ago
Firefighters were still scrambling to make it to the scene of the fire in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace when surveillance cameras show a male and a female running away from the three-story, vacant home.

“Our investigators canvassed the neighborhood like they always do, and they actually acquired quite a few images of two people of interest that we would like to speak to,” said Sr. Dep. State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire. “Again, the cause is under investigation. These are two individuals that we would like to talk to, maybe see what they found out. Did they see anything? Did they observe other people on the property?”

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, most of the house was engulfed in flames and it took 65 of them an hour and a half to extinguish them.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, and at this point, it remains unknown whether the fire was an accident or if it was set intentionally.

What investigators do have is images of two people of interest, one of them wearing a distinctive trapper hat, who may hold the key to what happened.

“Investigators believe that the two suspects are probably teenagers. They may even range up into ages of their early 20s. That's something that our guys are looking at right now,” said Alkire. “We have very active leads, and they’re currently out right now following up on those tips and leads that we’ve received.”

If you know the identity of the two people in the surveillance photos, you’re asked to call the Northeast Regional Tip Line at 410-386-3050.

