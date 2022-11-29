OMAHA -- Young, undocumented immigrant women who were brought to the United States as children can apply for a newly created scholarship from the College of St. Mary in Omaha. Starting with the 2023-24 academic year, the small Catholic university, which has an undergraduate student body consisting entirely of women, will offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students who came to the U.S. prior to turning 16 and before Nov. 1, 2017. The university will offer 10 more scholarships each year.

