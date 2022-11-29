ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska education board selects Omaha firm to lead search for new commissioner

The state has selected an Omaha-based recruitment firm to help find Nebraska’s next education commissioner. During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education picked McPherson & Jacobson to conduct the search following the resignation of current commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. His last day is Jan. 3. McPherson & Jacobson...
College of St. Mary to offer another scholarship for undocumented students

OMAHA -- Young, undocumented immigrant women who were brought to the United States as children can apply for a newly created scholarship from the College of St. Mary in Omaha. Starting with the 2023-24 academic year, the small Catholic university, which has an undergraduate student body consisting entirely of women, will offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students who came to the U.S. prior to turning 16 and before Nov. 1, 2017. The university will offer 10 more scholarships each year.
