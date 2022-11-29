Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
chapelboro.com
UNC Football in the ACC Championship: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will compete for its first ACC Championship since 1980 Saturday night when it meets Clemson in Charlotte. The Tar Heels are also seeking their first win against the Tigers since 2010. Clemson has won the last four meetings between the programs, including a 45-37 win in the 2015 ACC Championship.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Previewing the ACC Championship Game with Jones Angell
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell looks back on UNC’s season and looks ahead to Saturday’s ACC championship game against Clemson.
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 wing Tyler Betsey planning IU basketball visit: “He’s a sniper”
When it comes to bringing high end recruiting talent on campus — IU basketball has been on a roll of late. The Hoosiers had eight prospects on campus for their win over North Carolina, and they followed several elite prospects over the last few months. The trend will continue...
UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington to be a “full go” soon
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced on Friday that freshman Jalen Washington will be fully ready soon, as early as next week. If you’ve been following along, well, UNC basketball has had a difficult start to the season. After starting the season at No. 1 in the country, they’ve had their struggles. It began against a few non-Power 5 schools.
UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers
UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Embracing Historic Opportunity Against Clemson
A lot has changed since 1980. Since the last time Carolina won an ACC championship in football, the Soviet Union fell, America went through eight presidents and something called the internet was popularized. In short, it’s been a while. UNC can rewrite history Saturday night in Charlotte, taking on...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Advances to National Championship With 3-2 Win Over FSU
You come at the queen, you best not miss. The UNC women’s soccer team will play for its 23rd national championship in program history after defending national champion and No. 1 overall seed Florida State 3-2 in Friday night’s national semifinal in Cary. Carolina briefly led 3-0 midway...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana — The Report Card
Indiana made a statement on Wednesday night in Bloomington against No. 18 North Carolina. Now with impressive high major wins both at home and on the road, it’s reasonable to say this IU squad is the real deal heading into Big Ten play. The Hoosiers never let their foot...
Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail
The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more. One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
North Carolina in position to visit 2024 four star
Currently riding a three-game losing streak, things are bleak for North Carolina on the hardwood. After dropping two games to Iowa State and Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels followed up with a double-digit loss to Indiana in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Off the court however,...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to have a large group of recruiting visitors for North Carolina game
Late evening tips during the school week typically aren’t a good match for recruiting visits. But the appeal of Indiana’s game vs. North Carolina on Wednesday evening (9:15 p.m. / ESPN) is going to cause some tired eyes in more than a few classrooms tomorrow. No. 10 IU...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 77-65 Win Over North Carolina
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson thought the Hoosiers' 77-65 win over North Carolina on Wednesday was a total team effort. Here's the full transcript from his postgame press conference, with video attached.
Jackson-Davis, Indiana Topple North Carolina; 'That's Huge For Us, Honestly'
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and Xavier Johnson book-ended an emphatic 77-65 win over preseason No. 1 North Carolina on Wednesday night, leading the Hoosiers to their seventh straight win.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana students camping ahead of UNC game asked to remove tents under longstanding policy
Long before tipoff for Wednesday night’s Indiana men’s basketball game against North Carolina, IU students arrived at the Indiana University Alumni Association building, ready to spend the night on campus across from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, waiting to get the best seats for the game. Temperatures dropped by...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Crazy Crime, Climate Change, and Football
In today’s news: an odd crime story from Orange County, UNC climate advocates travel to Egypt, and big games for UNC football – and fútbol.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
Indiana Daily Student
169 without power in Bloomington, including multiple buildings on campus
A power outage occurred at around 6 p.m. Thursday, causing 169 Duke Energy customers in Bloomington to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines, according to the map. The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 p.m.
