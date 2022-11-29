ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award

Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Condo Prices Continue To Drop, but It’s the Worst in this Neighborhood

Condos account for the bulk of San Francisco’s new housing inventory. But with concerns about a possible recession, legions of tech layoffs and a downtown corridor that closely resembles a ghost town, nobody’s willing to buy—and it looks like economists’ grim prediction of an epic commercial real estate crash is already unfolding in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Loses Another Major Retailer

The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a "magnet" for homeless residents who are being housed at the nearby Arena Hotel, locals said. The situation made many uncomfortable.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Celebrated SF restaurant briefly closes due to COVID

Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

