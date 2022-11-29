Read full article on original website
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Salesforce may eliminate more downtown San Francisco office space in the future
The company already began eliminating office space over the summer.
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
sfstandard.com
SF Condo Prices Continue To Drop, but It’s the Worst in this Neighborhood
Condos account for the bulk of San Francisco’s new housing inventory. But with concerns about a possible recession, legions of tech layoffs and a downtown corridor that closely resembles a ghost town, nobody’s willing to buy—and it looks like economists’ grim prediction of an epic commercial real estate crash is already unfolding in San Francisco.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
San Francisco ranks among the 10 most expensive cities in the world
Another California city is even more expensive to live in than San Francisco, according to a new report.
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Loses Another Major Retailer
The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a "magnet" for homeless residents who are being housed at the nearby Arena Hotel, locals said. The situation made many uncomfortable.
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
'Coldest night of the season': Widespread 30s forecast across Bay Area
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
SFGate
Celebrated SF restaurant briefly closes due to COVID
Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
Hundreds of San Francisco employees acknowledge unauthorized jobs after scandal: report
Hundreds of San Francisco Health Department employees are believed to be holding second jobs in violation of government policy that requires permission.
SFGate
