The Associated Press

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

By RONALD BLUM
 3 days ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.

Pulisic sprawled on the field and was lying in the goal for about three minutes as he received treatment from the U.S. staff. He reentered the game but was replaced at the start of the second half.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opened with draws against Wales and England and needed a victory to move on to the round of 16 — the minimum achievement to consider the four-year cycle a success.

The Americans finished second in Group B with five points, two behind England, and will play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Iran finished third with three points and has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 202

Hatrick
3d ago

I don't usually even watch soccer, But that Game was epic! Iran had multiple opportunities to tie it up, I was yelling at my TV! I will definitely watch the next one!⚽️🥅

Reply(9)
59
Mark Skidds
3d ago

I watched the whole hundred plus minutes and what I discovered is the following.The difference between soccer and football is acting classes.Nice win for USA. Good job boys.

Reply(8)
27
America Freedom
3d ago

anybody know where I can get a Iranian flag to burn because they're in Iran right now burning American flags and I would just like to show them the same level of respect

Reply(9)
21
