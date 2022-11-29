Artificial intelligence caught helping school kids cheat by writing essays and scientists say it’s hard to stop

ARTIFICIAL Intelligence is helping students cheat in their school essays, a study has found.

Experts have warned that article-writing programs are booming as they are difficult to detect and hard to prove.

Some are even advertising to write a Shakespeare essay for students who don't want to write their own.

In 2019, a study written by Elsayed Abdelaal, Sithara Walpita Gamage, and Julie E. Mills with the University of South Australia detailed that these programs like Automatic Article Generators are quickly “growing in numbers and rapidly improving in quality.”

So much so, that the authors warned they “cannot be easily detected and even if they are detected, it can be very hard to prove.”

"The AAGs are currently available to anyone at an affordable cost and Google trends point to increasing searches for article generator tools," they wrote.

"Therefore, there is a high possibility that some students are using AAGs for their academic work."

But, these programs haven’t come without warning.

This week, political science professor at Stanford University Rob Reich wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian that one of the first companies to develop such AI models were cautious with their code.

“OpenAI, the first company to develop such models, restricted their external use and did not release the source code of its most recent model as it was so worried about potential abuse,” Reich detailed.

“OpenAI now has a comprehensive policy focused on permissible uses and content moderation.”

However, despite the caution, newer companies have advertised their programs for students to use.

At least one company noted by Reich – which he left unnamed – directly pandered to High Schoolers and detailed that its app could “Write an article about the themes of Macbeth.”

“For a high school pupil, a well written and unique English essay on Hamlet or short argument about the causes of the First World War is now just a few clicks away,” Reich wrote.

However, he warned there is nothing parents and teachers can do about these tools.

“It’s almost impossible to prevent kids from accessing these new technologies, and schools will be outmatched when it comes to detecting their use,” Reich said.

He also pointed out that while the government is slowly addressing potential misuse of artificial intelligence, there is little understanding of the programs related to language.

Still, researchers have suggested solutions to prevent the reliance on AI from going too far.

In the 2019 study, the authors recommended six things:

Raise awareness among educators about the issues with these tools Conduct workshops on how the language models work Have educators provide additional support to avoid plagiarism Ensure students know using these programs qualify as academic misconduct Give students less opportunities to cheat Have severe penalties

Similarly, Reich suggested that software companies impose age restrictions or age-verification systems to prevent young students from using them.

He also proposed the language models be subject to plagiarism detection by joining an "independent repository."

Additionally, Reich suggested an independent review board could authorize how and when to release them.

“After all, because language models can be adapted to so many downstream applications, no single company could foresee all the potential risks (or benefits),” he said.