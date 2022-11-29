ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

USA reach World Cup knockout stages with Christian Pulisic goal against Iran enough to send USMNT into last 16

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yK6Kc_0jRWxS1i00

THE USA advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup with a victory against Iran in Doha.

Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was enough for the USMNT to seal their spot in the last 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uowoe_0jRWxS1i00
This was Pulisic's 22nd goal for the US Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efk4L_0jRWxS1i00
The last time the USMNT reached the last 16 was in 2014 Credit: Getty

The US had to beat Iran regardless of what happened in the group's other game between England and Wales.

And Gregg Berhalter's men duly delivered in Doha to set up a tie with the Netherlands on Saturday.

USA finished second in Group B after England beat Wales to book top spot.

The next game for the USMNT against the Dutch will take place Saturday at 10am ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08N7w0_0jRWxS1i00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzfBZ_0jRWxS1i00

The US has only been past the last 16 once in its history - in Japan and South Korea in 2002.

Berhalter's side will fancy their chances when they face Holland at the weekend.

USA didn't even qualify for the 2018 edition of the tournament, so this represents real progress for the team.

Group winners England will face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.

The buildup to Tuesday's game has been overshadowed by political controversy.

US Soccer changed Iran's flag on social media this week to show support for protesters in the Middle East nation.

The move was an attempt to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights," according to a US Soccer spokesperson.

But Iran furiously demanded that the USMNT be kicked out of the tournament as a result.

USA's pregame press conference was also overtaken by Iranian journalists asking awkward questions.

Tyler Adams was asked why Iran is constantly pronounced wrong and how he feels playing for a country that has so much discrimination.

The USA captain, 23, apologized for the pronunciation.

And he added: "There's discrimination everywhere you go.

"One thing that I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in in different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures, is that in the US, we’re continuing to make progress every single day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIaWb_0jRWxS1i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7gEy_0jRWxS1i00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yKhn_0jRWxS1i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sofya_0jRWxS1i00

While a US fan appeared to be ejected from the stadium for wearing a rainbow armband ahead of the game.

The unidentified LGBTQ+ supporter, sporting a blue pinstriped 99 Problems jersey, was photographed proudly showing off the colorful armband as he was escorted out of the stadium by a row of security guards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2XAF_0jRWxS1i00
THE USMNT will now face the Netherlands on Saturday, November 10 Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4Udt_0jRWxS1i00
Fans had to survive ten added minutes at the end of the Iran win Credit: AP

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
892K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy