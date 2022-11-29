President Biden, VP Harris share condolences following passing of Rep. McEachin

RICHMOND, Va. -- President Joe Biden has shared a statement sharing his condolences after Rep. Donald McEachin passed away on Monday night following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Tara Rountree, McEachin's chief of staff, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.”

The following statement was shared by the White House on Tuesday afternoon:

Jill and I are saddened by the death of Congressman Don McEachin of Virginia, following a battle with cancer. We send our deepest condolences to Don’s wife, Colette, and their three children.



I got to know Don after he was elected to Congress in 2016. I will always be grateful for his friendship, and his early and fierce support when I ran for President. Don was a fighter. He fought for justice, for civil rights, and for communities that are often left behind. Thanks to Don’s leadership and tireless advocacy, we passed historic legislation to combat the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.



The son of a school teacher and an Army veteran, public service was in Don’s DNA. After practicing law, he served honorably in both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly, before winning election to the United States Congress. Through it all, Don always fought for the working people of Virginia. He never quit in his pursuit of justice.



May God bless Don McEachin, Colette, and the entire McEachin family.

Vice President Kamala Harris also shared a statement mourning the representative, calling him a "relentless advocate for his community".

Aston Donald McEachin was born Oct. 10, 1961, in Nuremberg, Germany. His father was an Army veteran and his mother a school teacher.

He graduated from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond in 1979, then earned a bachelor’s degree at American University in 1982 and a law degree at the University of Virginia in 1986. He earned a master of divinity degree at Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in 2008.

A lawyer in private practice during his career, he served in the House of Delegates from 1996-2002 and 2006-2008 and then the state Senate from 2008-2016. He was elected to his first term to the U.S. House in 2016.

McEachin and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, raised three children, Mac, Briana and Alexandra.