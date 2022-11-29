PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero is teaching kids to care for the land and grow fresh produce. It’s food that helps feed those who need it in our community. Lou Le’ started Kindness Farm more than two years ago. It’s on a one-acre plot in Southeast Portland, and Lou is on a mission to help nurture the environment and people in need at the same time.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO