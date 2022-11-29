ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Everyday Heroes: Kindness Farm provides meals, education to community

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero is teaching kids to care for the land and grow fresh produce. It’s food that helps feed those who need it in our community. Lou Le’ started Kindness Farm more than two years ago. It’s on a one-acre plot in Southeast Portland, and Lou is on a mission to help nurture the environment and people in need at the same time.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Providence Festival of Trees returns for its 40th year!

After celebrating virtually for the past two years, the Safeway Providence Festival of Trees is celebrating its 40th year back in-person!. A timeless and ageless tradition for everyone, the Providence Festival of Trees will dazzle you with elaborately decorated Christmas trees, mini-trees, wreaths, and holiday displays. In addition, attendees will...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

100 new homes for the homeless open in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday Central City Concern (CCC) will open the Starlight, a tenancy building in Old Town with 100 affordable units to house homeless individuals. 100 new homes will be provided to selected individuals. 70 units will provide permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless. The remaining 30 units will be for community members with limited incomes.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

New officer outlines why he joined PPB, dozens of vacancies remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau still has dozens of vacancies despite its aggressive hiring effort and more than 60 new officers brought on throughout the year. The bureau has its fewest members since the early 1990s, though 63 officers started with the city between the beginning of 2022 through mid-November.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman shot several times in Salem, taken to Portland hospital

SALEM, Ore. — A woman is in a Portland-area hospital after she was shot several times in Salem on Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Water and South Streets Northeast. Arriving officers say they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

17-year-old student struck, killed by train near Woodburn High School

WOODBURN, Ore. — A 17-year-old high school student died Friday morning after he was struck by a train in Woodburn, police officials said. According to police, the Woodburn High School student was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass shortly before 8 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a northbound train.
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

Health officials in southwest Washington warn of severe flu season ahead

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials in southwest Washington are warning that hospitals are getting overwhelmed as multiple respiratory illnesses continue to permeate communities. Dr. Alan Melnick, the health officer for Clark County, says COVID, RSV and the flu are “like a triple whammy.”. RSV started earlier than normal...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

DA announces two brothers arraigned for car theft, murder of 17-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Wednesday that two brothers have been arraigned for murder other charges related to the 2021 carjacking and murder of a 17-year-old. Keyshawn Pervish, 21, has been arraigned on four charges including Murder in the Second Degree, Robbery in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSKANIE, Ore. — A landslide has Highway 30 blocked in both directions about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said. David House with ODOT says the highway will be definitely be closed Thursday, December 1, and possibly longer. Traffic engineers blame the slide on...
CLATSKANIE, OR
KATU.com

Canby Fire District responds to 2-alarm fire

CANBY, Ore. — The Canby Fire District responded to a 2-alarm residential fire on Tuesday night. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on 6th Avenue. Responding crews investigated and determined that the fire was caused by high winds. The neighborhood experienced heavy smoke for over an hour...
CANBY, OR

