4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Everyday Heroes: Kindness Farm provides meals, education to community
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero is teaching kids to care for the land and grow fresh produce. It’s food that helps feed those who need it in our community. Lou Le’ started Kindness Farm more than two years ago. It’s on a one-acre plot in Southeast Portland, and Lou is on a mission to help nurture the environment and people in need at the same time.
KATU.com
Pacific NW parents welcome twins from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two babies born to a Pacific Northwest couple now hold the record as the longest-ever frozen embryos to ever result in a successful live birth, according to the National Embryo Donation Center. Twin siblings Lydia and Timothy were born October 31, 2022 to parents Rachel and...
KATU.com
All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
KATU.com
Providence Festival of Trees returns for its 40th year!
After celebrating virtually for the past two years, the Safeway Providence Festival of Trees is celebrating its 40th year back in-person!. A timeless and ageless tradition for everyone, the Providence Festival of Trees will dazzle you with elaborately decorated Christmas trees, mini-trees, wreaths, and holiday displays. In addition, attendees will...
KATU.com
On World AIDS Day, Clackamas County begins month-long display of AIDS Memorial Quilt piece
Clackamas County is displaying a piece of the AIDS Memorial Quilt in honor of World AIDS Day. Pieces of the quilt have traveled all over the world. The piece is on display at the County Public Services Building in Oregon City, where it will be up through December. Clackamas County...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Things get worse for SE Portland food cart owner
PORTLAND, Ore. — “The problems are getting worse,” says a food cart owner in Southeast Portland, who we’ve earlier profiled in a “City in Crisis, Finding Solutions” report. We first visited the neighborhood at Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street in September. On a...
KATU.com
100 new homes for the homeless open in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday Central City Concern (CCC) will open the Starlight, a tenancy building in Old Town with 100 affordable units to house homeless individuals. 100 new homes will be provided to selected individuals. 70 units will provide permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless. The remaining 30 units will be for community members with limited incomes.
KATU.com
New officer outlines why he joined PPB, dozens of vacancies remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau still has dozens of vacancies despite its aggressive hiring effort and more than 60 new officers brought on throughout the year. The bureau has its fewest members since the early 1990s, though 63 officers started with the city between the beginning of 2022 through mid-November.
KATU.com
Warrant issued for Proud Boy 'Tiny' Toese for violation of pretrial release
PORTLAND, Ore. — A warrant is out for the arrest of a man known to frequent Proud Boy rallies. Multnomah County court records show that Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese's GPS monitor died ahead of a court hearing scheduled for Monday. Toese, 26, faces nearly a dozen charges in connection with...
KATU.com
Woman shot several times in Salem, taken to Portland hospital
SALEM, Ore. — A woman is in a Portland-area hospital after she was shot several times in Salem on Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Water and South Streets Northeast. Arriving officers say they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple...
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
KATU.com
17-year-old student struck, killed by train near Woodburn High School
WOODBURN, Ore. — A 17-year-old high school student died Friday morning after he was struck by a train in Woodburn, police officials said. According to police, the Woodburn High School student was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass shortly before 8 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a northbound train.
KATU.com
Health officials in southwest Washington warn of severe flu season ahead
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials in southwest Washington are warning that hospitals are getting overwhelmed as multiple respiratory illnesses continue to permeate communities. Dr. Alan Melnick, the health officer for Clark County, says COVID, RSV and the flu are “like a triple whammy.”. RSV started earlier than normal...
KATU.com
WWeek: Inside crime ring that shipped thousands of stolen catalytic converters across US
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter theft is a problem plaguing the Pacific Northwest and beyond as people steal and scrap the parts, making cash on the precious metals they contain. Our news partners at Willamette Week have been digging through the details surrounding a case where catalytic converters stolen...
KATU.com
DA announces two brothers arraigned for car theft, murder of 17-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Wednesday that two brothers have been arraigned for murder other charges related to the 2021 carjacking and murder of a 17-year-old. Keyshawn Pervish, 21, has been arraigned on four charges including Murder in the Second Degree, Robbery in...
KATU.com
Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie
CLATSKANIE, Ore. — A landslide has Highway 30 blocked in both directions about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said. David House with ODOT says the highway will be definitely be closed Thursday, December 1, and possibly longer. Traffic engineers blame the slide on...
KATU.com
Burglars cutting open stolen ATM set their van, a Portland church on fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are currently seeking two men who used a stolen van to crash into a Portland business and steal its ATM. The van caught on fire while the suspects tried to cut into the ATM, and the fire then spread to a church. The heist happened...
KATU.com
Canby Fire District responds to 2-alarm fire
CANBY, Ore. — The Canby Fire District responded to a 2-alarm residential fire on Tuesday night. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on 6th Avenue. Responding crews investigated and determined that the fire was caused by high winds. The neighborhood experienced heavy smoke for over an hour...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police K9 finds stolen guns, drugs during search for wanted person
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A police K9 led officers to find drugs and guns in a Vancouver storage unit while searching for a wanted person earlier this week. Vancouver Police said Cpl. Purdue and K9 Oso were called out to help locate a wanted subject. While patrol officers ended up...
