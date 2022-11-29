ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Hand grenade found inside home in north Houston, bomb squad called

HOUSTON - A bomb squad had to intervene after a hand grenade was found inside an empty home in north Houston. Deputies with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 say they responded to the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane after a cleaning crew said there was a hand grenade inside the home.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Off-duty Houston officer shot weapon while working FedEx truck to stop robbery

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was involved in a shooting while off-duty officials say. HPD responded to an officer-involved shooting around 1:48 p.m. in the 3200 block of S. Main Street in Stafford. Officials say the off-duty officer was working extra detail on the FedEx truck with a FedEx driver. The driver was outside the truck when at least two suspects approached him in what the officer believed was an attempted robbery.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston

HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Driver killed in crash of stolen truck in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A possible stolen truck crashed into a tree in south Houston late Wednesday night. Police said just before midnight, crews found a green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that crashed in the center meridian at the 6500 block of Long Drive near Wayside Drive. Investigators said that...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m. Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department said an...
HOUSTON, TX

