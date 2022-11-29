Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing FieldsLarry LeaseBrazoria County, TX
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
fox26houston.com
Hand grenade found inside home in north Houston, bomb squad called
HOUSTON - A bomb squad had to intervene after a hand grenade was found inside an empty home in north Houston. Deputies with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 say they responded to the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane after a cleaning crew said there was a hand grenade inside the home.
fox26houston.com
Homeless man, woman found shot along Broadway Street in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say a homeless man and woman were shot by another homeless man after an argument. An off-duty officer who was working an extra job found the wounded people in the 5100 block of Broadway Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say the off-duty officer saw the...
'He was an innocent bystander': Houston police announce arrest in shooting death of TakeOff
HOUSTON — One month after the killing of Migos rapper TakeOff, the Houston Police Department announced they have arrested a suspect who is charged with killing him. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder, HPD Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference. According...
Click2Houston.com
Operations temporarily suspended at west Houston post office where deadly crash occurred
HOUSTON – The United States Post Office has temporarily suspended services at the USPS building in west Houston where a deadly crash occurred, according to the agency. Retail services at the Debora Sue Schatz Post Office, located at 2909 Rogerdale Rd., have ceased due to damages sustained in a vehicle accident on Thursday.
Ex-boyfriend sought after woman shot and killed through apartment window in SE Houston, police say
Police named the woman's 27-year-old ex-boyfriend as a suspect, but said he has not been charged yet because investigators want to talk to him.
fox26houston.com
Off-duty Houston officer shot weapon while working FedEx truck to stop robbery
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was involved in a shooting while off-duty officials say. HPD responded to an officer-involved shooting around 1:48 p.m. in the 3200 block of S. Main Street in Stafford. Officials say the off-duty officer was working extra detail on the FedEx truck with a FedEx driver. The driver was outside the truck when at least two suspects approached him in what the officer believed was an attempted robbery.
fox26houston.com
'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston
HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
'We miss her' | Family identifies woman killed when SUV crashed into post office
HOUSTON, Texas — Karen Keagan, 58, was the woman killed when a SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Westheimer Station post office in west Houston, according to her family. She went to the post office to mail a package to her daughter in college when she got...
84-year-old's driving record being investigated after crashing into SW Houston USPS office, HPD says
The driver accidentally pressed on her gas pedal, thinking it was her brakes, and hit the woman as she went into the post office, police said. She has not yet been charged.
Off-duty HPD officer reportedly discharges firearm to prevent robbery while working extra FedEx job
Stafford police said the HPD officer was working an extra job at FedEx when he witnessed the robbery and fired his gun. No one is believed to be injured as a result of the shooting.
cw39.com
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
Man shot to death not too far from Washington Avenue, Houston police says
ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted only one homicide over the last 12 months in the part of the city that includes the Washington Corridor, where police added to that count Thursday.
cw39.com
Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
International Business Times
Man Throws Husky Pup From 2nd Floor To Concrete Ground, Incident Caught On Camera
A little puppy was flung from a second-floor window in Houston, Texas, and went plummeting in a 15-foot drop to the hard concrete ground. The freak incident that occurred Tuesday was caught on video and shared publicly by the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Investigators...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Woman killed in crash at post office, man charged with DWI that injured 2 Cleveland HS students
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. An elderly driver plowed into a post office on the southwest side, killing a woman who was walking inside. It happened on Rogerdale near the Beltway Wednesday evening. Police say the driver...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
cw39.com
Driver killed in crash of stolen truck in south Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A possible stolen truck crashed into a tree in south Houston late Wednesday night. Police said just before midnight, crews found a green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that crashed in the center meridian at the 6500 block of Long Drive near Wayside Drive. Investigators said that...
fox26houston.com
1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m. Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department said an...
Woman tries to snatch another woman's purse in west Houston parking lot
HOUSTON — Police need help to identify the person who attacked a woman for her purse in a west Houston apartment complex parking lot. The attempted robbery happened at the 7979 Westheimer Apartments on Oct. 28 around 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was standing between a couple...
