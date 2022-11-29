HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was involved in a shooting while off-duty officials say. HPD responded to an officer-involved shooting around 1:48 p.m. in the 3200 block of S. Main Street in Stafford. Officials say the off-duty officer was working extra detail on the FedEx truck with a FedEx driver. The driver was outside the truck when at least two suspects approached him in what the officer believed was an attempted robbery.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO