Cold front brings howling winds and chilly temperatures
SAN ANTONIO - The much-advertised strong cold front is now south of our region. Temperatures are quickly dropping into the lower to mid-40s along with a big drop in humidity levels. Winds are howling too! Sustained from the north 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph this morning. Later in the afternoon, winds will back off some to breezy conditions with sunny skies giving us a boost to near 60 degrees.
Cold front to bring more chilly temperatures to San Antonio this week
You're going to need to your coats again, San Antonio.
Windcrest Light Up brings holiday cheer to San Antonio this weekend
The holiday tradition has been going for 64 years.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
'I absolutely expect the lights to stay on' | CPS Energy and ERCOT both give update Tuesday ahead of winter season
SAN ANTONIO — We're expecting a winter update from CPS Energy on Tuesday. The utility company held its monthly board meeting at 1 p.m. The agenda shows the communications and marketing team will share their preparations for the upcoming winter season. At the same time Tuesday, ERCOT CEO Pablo...
Denny’s kitchen fire spreads through Flying J along I-10 on East Side, destroys building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the East Side on Thursday morning. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said they initially got a call about a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen at 5:15 a.m. The restaurant is attached to the Flying J in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Rock N-Roll San Antonio Marathon takes place this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - The Rock N-Roll Marathon is happening this weekend. Runners and walkers will flood the streets of downtown, so it will cause some detours Saturday morning, lasting for about 7 hours. The starting line will be at South Flores and Commerce. The finish line is on South Pecos...
San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of a Denny’s […]
Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
Work on Canyon Dam Floodgate Starts Monday and Flow Rates on the Guadalupe River Could Get Dicey
Expect on-and-off streamflow disruptions on the lower Guadalupe River starting Monday when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) proceeds with plans to replace Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction will last through April and flows will be shut off while workers are inside the conduit. However, Clayton Church, a Public...
PHOTOS: Show us your Elf on the Shelf ideas!
SAN ANTONIO - As Andy Williams once sang, it's the most wonderful of the time of the year! And we're counting down the days until Christmas, but until then we want to see you get into the holiday spirit. We know Elf on the Shelf can get pretty tricky, especially...
Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
Here's Texas' Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider compiled a list of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state.
Critical plumbing maintenance could save you hundreds this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Taking a few minutes and spending a few bucks to winterize pipes could save you hundreds of dollars. Master plumber Brad Harrell said the number one mistake customers make each winter is failing to winterize their outdoor pipes ahead of a freeze. “This is definitely the...
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing more beautiful than the lights decorating our town at Christmas. Who doesn't love going to see the glittering holiday displays?. The related video above was originally published November 24. San Antonio has quite a few places you and your family can enjoy the...
As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
Popular Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Opening First San Antonio Location
The coffee shop is making moves to open its first San Antonio location.
This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
