San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Cold front brings howling winds and chilly temperatures

SAN ANTONIO - The much-advertised strong cold front is now south of our region. Temperatures are quickly dropping into the lower to mid-40s along with a big drop in humidity levels. Winds are howling too! Sustained from the north 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph this morning. Later in the afternoon, winds will back off some to breezy conditions with sunny skies giving us a boost to near 60 degrees.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Rock N-Roll San Antonio Marathon takes place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The Rock N-Roll Marathon is happening this weekend. Runners and walkers will flood the streets of downtown, so it will cause some detours Saturday morning, lasting for about 7 hours. The starting line will be at South Flores and Commerce. The finish line is on South Pecos...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of a Denny’s […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

PHOTOS: Show us your Elf on the Shelf ideas!

SAN ANTONIO - As Andy Williams once sang, it's the most wonderful of the time of the year! And we're counting down the days until Christmas, but until then we want to see you get into the holiday spirit. We know Elf on the Shelf can get pretty tricky, especially...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Critical plumbing maintenance could save you hundreds this winter

SAN ANTONIO – Taking a few minutes and spending a few bucks to winterize pipes could save you hundreds of dollars. Master plumber Brad Harrell said the number one mistake customers make each winter is failing to winterize their outdoor pipes ahead of a freeze. “This is definitely the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

