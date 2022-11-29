ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks trade mixed while oil climbs as investors turn attention to Jerome Powell's Wednesday remarks

By Brian Evans
 3 days ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Liu Jie/Xinhua/Getty Images
  • US stocks were mixed Tuesday while oil prices and bond yields rose as investors look to remarks Wednesday from Jerome Powell.
  • The Federal Reserve chairman is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Fed policymakers will meet for the last time of the year December 13-14.

US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors anticipated the forthcoming comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

He is set to speak at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET in his last remarks before the December 13-14 FOMC policy meeting. Consesus expectations are calling for a 50-basis-point hike next month.

Elsewhere, markets in China rebounded after protests against the country's zero-COVID triggered a sell-off Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 5.2% as China reported lower COVID infections and touted an increase in vaccinations. Health officials in Beijing also said restrictions would be loosened once the current outbreak comes under control.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday:

Here's what else is happening:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

