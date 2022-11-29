ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Councilwoman proposes curfew for Atlanta; Supply chain expert discusses holiday shipping distribution; GA Tech professor discusses the impact of Atlanta’s e-scooters

 3 days ago
Nightlife in Atlanta is past its prime. Here's how city government is involved

This is Part 3 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Much of Atlanta’s modern cultural reputation is built on Black nightlife and entertainment. City leadership champions the positives associated with its cultural identity. But real support for nightlife businesses has never really existed, says King Williams, a journalist...
ATLANTA, GA
Pandemic erased Atlanta students' progress: report

The pandemic reversed academic gains metro Atlanta students were making, according to a new report from education non-profit Learn4Life. “There are sort of two big takeaways,” said Learn4Life executive director Ken Zeff while speaking about the data at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Thursday. “One is we were making a little bit of progress that got erased by the pandemic. [The] second, and maybe even more substantial takeaway is, we weren’t doing very well before the pandemic.”
ATLANTA, GA
Kennesaw environmental studies student Christian Cave charms and educates audiences

“Pine snakes are some of the most fascinating snakes I’d say we have in the Southeast United States in that they spend a large percentage of their life underground. They’re highly fossorial. They even have a modified scale at the front of their snout called a rostral scale that enables them to dig, so they spend a lot of time just underground,” said Cave. “In the fall time when it’s not too hot but not too cold, you start to see a lot more activity of these snakes, as well as, I believe the babies hatch and so you have a good chance of seeing babies on the surface as well as the adults.”
KENNESAW, GA
National Retail Federation releases new holiday shopping data; Atlanta community activists respond to youth violence

New leadership and lawmakers for the Georgia General Assembly. WABE politics reporter Rahul Bali discusses the upcoming legislative session. Rose talks to Mark Mathews, the National Retail Federation’s Vice President of Research Development and Industry Analysis, about shopping trends amid the pandemic and skyrocketing inflation. Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant Feedel Bistro honors family traditions while expanding menu options

 In 2018, sister and brother Tamar Telahun and Simon Gebru opened the Atlanta restaurant Feedel Bistro. They wanted to celebrate their Ethiopian and Eritrean culture with food inspired by their mother’s recipes. This year, the siblings updated their menu, focusing entirely on vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian options. Telahun and Gebru joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share more about the food traditions celebrated by their family restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
Cirque du Soleil swings back to Atlanta with its production 'KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities.'

Cirque du Soleil is back at Atlantic Station through Dec. 24, with the production “KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities.” The show was inspired by those cabinets of wonder that were the ancestors of museums and showcases amazing acrobats, contortionists, whimsical performers and marvelous steampunk-inspired props. Artistic director Rachel Lancaster joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with one of the featured performers, Sophie Guay, to talk about the celebrated troupe’s current spectacle.
ATLANTA, GA
What to Do When Someone Dies

Ellie's husband is killed in a car crash. A woman in the car also died. Who was she?. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA

