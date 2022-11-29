ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

DJ Khaled Is Giving Fans Major Keys To His Stunning Sneaker Shrine For $11/Night On Airbnb

By Alex Ford
 3 days ago

They don’t want you to book!

Source: Erick Hercules

Fresh off his SIX Grammy nominations and the launch of his Air Jordan “We The Best” collab, DJ Khaled is teaming up with Airbnb to rent out his spectacular sneaker sanctum in Miami.

Guests will get exclusive access to the beloved culture curator’s sneaker paradise and sleep among some of the most prized kicks from his collection of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers.

Source: Erick Hercules

Located in the heart of Miami, the modern home and epic sneaker closet will give guests the full 305 experience through the eyes (and shoes) of DJ Khaled for one-night stays on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at only $11/night–a nod to his shoe size.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said DJ Khaled. ”We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Included in the stay are an exclusive pair of “We The Best Air Jordan 5s,” a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled upon arrival, an outdoor lounge to soak in the Miami vibes after a dip in the pool, a chance to enjoy a catered dinner from Khaled’s restaurant, The Licking – Miami Gardens, a private shopping session at Miami’s premier sneaker store 305 Kicks, and more.

Fans can request to book these stays beginning today and are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami.

Source: Erick Hercules

Those hoping to stay in the sneakerhead fantasy land should note that this stay’s rules require following applicable local rules and guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which will include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines.

On-site staff will also comply with local rules and guidelines and will abide by Airbnb’s five-step enhanced cleaning process.

Source: Perez Puig

Interested in becoming an Airbnb Host like DJ Khaled? Click here .

Bossip

Bossip

