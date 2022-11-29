Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina features Christmas Market
“This is such a special market! With over 60 food and craft vendors, you can truly give the gift of local, with handmade and home grown items this holiday,” said Amanda Pontiff Market at the Marina Manager, and Wellness Coordinator at Terrebonne General Health System. “From unique art, to locally harvested and canned jellies, jams, and fresh goods, you can support locals while giving local. Many of our vendors are even working on preparing gift sets and baskets that are in festive packaging.”
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
houmatimes.com
Registration Opens For Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Krewe of You Sensory Safe Mardi Gras Event
Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) invites the community to join them for their signature Krewe of You Mardi Gras Parade. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Krewe of Aphrodite Hall, 212 Venture Blvd, Houma, LA. Krewe of You is a sensory-safe...
houmatimes.com
Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma
Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma! The December candlelit performance will feature Moses Knightshead, Susan Aysan, Brent Melancon, Michael G., and Barry Chauvin all produced by Split Liquor Productions. The night will begin with a Christmas caroling before the show, so come in the holiday spirit! The...
houmatimes.com
Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!
Christmas season has begun here in the bayou and this weekend kicks it off with a bang! Here’s what’s happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas beginning tomorrow!. Terrebonne 200: Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler Terrebonne! | Thursday, December 1 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for the last presentation of the Terrebonne 200 celebration! This presentation will be celebrating the history of entertainment in Terrebonne Parish!
houmatimes.com
HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3
After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
houmatimes.com
Change A Child’s Life, Become a CASA: Three information sessions to be held in December
CASA of Terrebonne’s Winter Pre-Service Training to become an advocate for a child in foster care begins on January 17, 2023. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 160 children on their waiting list. They are in need of passionate volunteers to speak up for the children of Terrebonne Parish.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4
Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
houmatimes.com
HPD Offers Holiday Safety Tips
With the holiday season upon us the Houma Police Department would like to say Happy Holidays from our family to yours. We would also like to provide our citizens with some safety reminders for this Holiday Season. When shopping be aware of your surroundings. Park in well lit areas. Be...
NOLA.com
Royal China founders return with Miss Shirley's, new dim sum restaurant on Magazine Street
Would the shrimp dumplings taste as sweet after the move to Magazine Street? Would the clams with chiles and black bean sauce hit the same notes?. And would Miss Shirley still be the whirlwind of warmth and efficiency around her dining room, as she’d been known for decades in Metairie?
NOLA.com
Four Old Metairie rail crossings will close for work for five days starting Monday
Four Old Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for five days beginning Monday to allow crews to replace tracks and pavement. The crossings at Atherton Drive, Hollywood Drive, Farnham Place and West Oakridge Park will be closed from 8:30 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. Motorists can detour...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - November 30, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on November 30, 2022.
houmatimes.com
Cheers to 10 years! Deep South Oil & Vinegar Celebrates Being Open for a Decade
Deep South Oil & Vinegar, a Houma-based business, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary proving small businesses can thrive!. Owner and operator Sandy Defelice got emotional when talking about her journey with the business. Working in the medical industry as a medical biller and coder, she found herself unfilled, “It wasn’t my passion. I love to cook and everybody was like you should do something in culinary.” Being a frequent shopper at Deep South, it was said in a conversation with the previous owner that she was thinking about selling the business, “I felt the pull the instance she mentioned it to me,” she explained. Sandy has always looked to cooking as a way to relax and said she felt like it was meant to be. She approached her husband, Dennis Defelice Jr., and the next thing she knows, they were sitting in a bank about to sign the papers, she said while remembering the day “I remember sitting in the bank and looking at my husband saying if you don’t think this is something we should be doing, please tell me now…I was so scared of taking that leap. ” Her husband supported her, and she figured since her two children are grown, now would be the time to do it. That was five and a half years ago in 2017.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
houmatimes.com
Widespread Entergy power outage across Thibodaux area
Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within. Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy...
houmatimes.com
Lindsey Barrilleaux Devillier
Lindsey Barrilleaux Devillier, 35, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Lindsey was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Addis, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Bernadette Church at 11:30am. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation Ceremony
Pair of shoes and a necktie lay side by sidePhoto byPexels on Pixabay. A high school senior in Louisiana was almost banned from walking in his graduation ceremony after he failed to meet the school’s shoe policy. Then a teacher stepped in to help.
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
Comments / 0