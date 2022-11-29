Deep South Oil & Vinegar, a Houma-based business, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary proving small businesses can thrive!. Owner and operator Sandy Defelice got emotional when talking about her journey with the business. Working in the medical industry as a medical biller and coder, she found herself unfilled, “It wasn’t my passion. I love to cook and everybody was like you should do something in culinary.” Being a frequent shopper at Deep South, it was said in a conversation with the previous owner that she was thinking about selling the business, “I felt the pull the instance she mentioned it to me,” she explained. Sandy has always looked to cooking as a way to relax and said she felt like it was meant to be. She approached her husband, Dennis Defelice Jr., and the next thing she knows, they were sitting in a bank about to sign the papers, she said while remembering the day “I remember sitting in the bank and looking at my husband saying if you don’t think this is something we should be doing, please tell me now…I was so scared of taking that leap. ” Her husband supported her, and she figured since her two children are grown, now would be the time to do it. That was five and a half years ago in 2017.

HOUMA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO