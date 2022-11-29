Read full article on original website
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
scttx.com
SL 500, SH7 East Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
November 29, 2022 - The intersection of State Highway 7 (SH7) East and SL 500 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash November 23, 2022. According to Center Police Officer Jerry Payne, at 6:34pm a white 2023 Kia K5 driven by Jayden Lotz, 18, with a 17-year-old female passenger was traveling south on SL 500 when he pulled into the right turning lane alongside an 18-wheeler which was stopped at the intersection with SH 7.
ktalnews.com
Coroner: Vivian man fatally injured in single-car crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as the victim of a single-car crash that happened early Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, 20-year-old Nathan M. Parker was alone in his vehicle driving eastbound in the 9900 block of Trees City Road around 2:10 am. For unknown reasons, Parker’s vehicle left the roadway on LA Highway 2 just west of Highway 1 and south of Vivian.
Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend
TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners' truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. According to an eyewitness, they saw a...
Officials: Man missing after being released from Gregg County Jail
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been missing in Gregg County since being released from jail, authorities said. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Thomas Walter Pennix, who has been missing since Nov. 16. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, who stands roughly […]
Roadway back open near FM 31 and FM 451 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and DPS worked on a crash near FM 31 and FM 451, which involved an overturned 18-wheeler.
scttx.com
Sheriff Seeking Assistance in Identifying Suspect
December 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in two separate criminal mischief incidents that occurred on Friday, November 25, 2022, in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947. Both incidents involved a rock being thrown at the residences, causing damage to windows.
Portion of HWY 110 S in Troup blocked in both directions
TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning. According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup. First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area. Details concerning the closure are...
KSLA
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
VIDEO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for people accused of throwing rocks at houses
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25. The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and […]
33-Year-Old Curtis Johnson Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
Authorities from Natchitoches Parish state that a man in his thirties died after being thrown from his pickup truck. The incident reportedly took place on Monday. A little before 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a deadly one-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 156., suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner.
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
KLTV
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
kjas.com
TP&W drone located shooting and assault suspect hiding in Sabine County woods
Texas Parks & Wildlife says that one of their highly specialized drones recently helped with the capture of a man in Sabine County. The state agency says that the man, who wasn’t identified, was accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two other people, and he then fled on foot into a wooded area.
Rusk County Sheriff: Man attempts to steal vehicle by shooting owner, suspect in custody
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Monday night, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Clayton’s convenient store off of Highway 322 regarding a shooting. The caller explained that a man had been shot at the store and the suspect ran away. Deputies from Rusk and Gregg County arrived […]
easttexasradio.com
Marshall Shooting Injuries Woman And Child
Marshall Police arrested Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall, in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and child early Monday morning. The call came in after midnight in the 2500 block of SE End Boulevard.
KLTV
Marshall man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman, child
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday shooting injuring a woman and child. The Marshall Police Department said Dameion Deon Redd, 43, was arrested following an investigation into the shooting incident that occurred just after 12 a.m. Monday morning in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South. A department spokesperson said in a written statement that officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child, inside an apartment home. Both were transported to area hospitals.
KLTV
City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Often here in East Texas, municipalities ask residents to conserve water during extreme periods of summer drought, and now one East Texas city is asking for conservation during the winter, for the user’s benefit. The City of Longview is asking residents to be mindful of...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
ktalnews.com
CPSO looking for Keithville auto theft suspect
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of stealing a truck in Keithville earlier this month. Officials say the man stole a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado from the Chevron gas station at 12300 Mansfield Rd. on...
