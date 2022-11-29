ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
aymag.com

Arkansas Food Products – Home for the Holidays Bucket List

Arkansas Food Products Make Great Gifts – Home for the Holidays Bucket List. Stumped for what to give the person who has everything? Opt for consumables in the form of Arkansas food products. Whatever they love – sweet, salty, savory or sour – you’ll find it among Arkansas’s hand-crafted items. Here’s a sampling sure to please everyone on your list (and get an extra for yourself, too.)
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Experience sites across the state with Arkansas Dept. of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism announced Monday they will be hosting a variety of events this season across the state. The department has many holiday events and activities to enjoy from a horse-drawn carriage ride through candlelit village streets, an eggnog competition at a local museum, choral and instrumental performances, open houses with crafts, refreshments, and a visit from Santa Clause.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Dec. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish look at NWA for Flagship Gun Range

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is looking at properties in Northwest Arkansas for its flagship gun range. According to a study by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports, nearly 30 million Americans ages 6 and up participated in hunting or target shooting in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas man pleads guilty to one charge in U.S. Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Jon Thomas Mott, 39 of Flippin, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes. Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been charged with...
FLIPPIN, AR
KATV

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
ARKANSAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta

One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
ARKANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy