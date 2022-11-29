Read full article on original website
Arkansas holiday light displays joyfully brighten up winter evenings
Nothing says holiday season like loading up family and friends and taking in a holiday lights display.
Take A Christmas Train Ride Aboard The Arkansas & Missouri RR
It has been a long time since this guy has been on a train ride, too long. But guess who just found a train ride in Arkansas where you can meet Santa and do all kinds of Christmas stuff on a train ride for about two hours... this guy. My...
aymag.com
Arkansas Food Products – Home for the Holidays Bucket List
Arkansas Food Products Make Great Gifts – Home for the Holidays Bucket List. Stumped for what to give the person who has everything? Opt for consumables in the form of Arkansas food products. Whatever they love – sweet, salty, savory or sour – you’ll find it among Arkansas’s hand-crafted items. Here’s a sampling sure to please everyone on your list (and get an extra for yourself, too.)
KATV
Experience sites across the state with Arkansas Dept. of Parks, Heritage and Tourism
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism announced Monday they will be hosting a variety of events this season across the state. The department has many holiday events and activities to enjoy from a horse-drawn carriage ride through candlelit village streets, an eggnog competition at a local museum, choral and instrumental performances, open houses with crafts, refreshments, and a visit from Santa Clause.
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
Kait 8
Dec. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead...
Arkansas Game and Fish look at NWA for Flagship Gun Range
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is looking at properties in Northwest Arkansas for its flagship gun range. According to a study by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports, nearly 30 million Americans ages 6 and up participated in hunting or target shooting in 2021.
Arkansas bicycle route added to national system; Here’s how to find it
Arkansas just gained a cycling breakthrough as a 177.5-mile stretch through the state was added to the U.S. Bicycle Route system.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
KHBS
Arkansas man pleads guilty to one charge in U.S. Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — Jon Thomas Mott, 39 of Flippin, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes. Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been charged with...
Study: Arkansas among worst states for jobs
Looking for work? You might have trouble as a new study has placed Arkansas among the worst states for jobs.
KATV
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
talkbusiness.net
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
KYTV
Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
