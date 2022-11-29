Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Carnell Charles Caple
WADESBORO — Carnell Charles Caple, 65, of Wadesboro, passed on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 378 Pleasant Hill Road, Wadesboro, NC 28170. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
OBITUARY: Kendrick Andrew Wall
ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Kendrick Andrew Wall, 46, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Leak Street Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, noon until 4...
RichmondCC hosting Application_2_Registration Day on Dec. 14
HAMLET — Get it all done in one day. That’s what Richmond Community College is inviting you to do on Dec. 14 with Application_2_Registration Day. Individuals can come apply, be admitted and registered all in this one day for the 2023 Spring Semester. “We know this time of...
OBITUARY: Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton
Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton,75, Rockingham, passed on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, NC. Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, 12pm – 5:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC.
OBITUARY: Carolyn Cosby
Carolyn Cosby, 83, Hamlet, NC., passed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at St Stephen AME Zion Church, 407 West Ave, Hamlet, NC 28345. Public viewing, Saturday, November 26, 2022,12 – 4:00 pm, Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC 28379.
OBITUARY: Mary Belle Patterson
Rockingham – Mary Belle Patterson, 97, Rockingham passed on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, (viewing from 1:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service) at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham, NC burial will follow in the church cemetery.
OBITUARY: Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds
HAMLET — Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds, 11, of Hamlet, passed on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Monroe Avenue Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, 1-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral...
UNCP student veterans attend national leadership institute
UNC Pembroke’s Ericsson Cuthrell and Romel Obcena joined 100 veteran leaders from across the country at the 2022 Student Veterans of America Leadership Institute. The SVA Leadership Institute is the premier foundational leadership experience for the country’s top chapter leaders. Cuthrell and Obcena earned an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for networking and leadership training weekend.
Cumberland County names new manager
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday. Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m. “We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next...
Freddy’s to open in January
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
OBITUARY: James Hamby
HAMLET — James “Uncle J” Hamby, 36, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1986, in Channelview, Texas, to James Hamby and Delia Bishop. Shortly after graduating high school, James enlisted in the USMC. He went on...
'It's going to change downtown.' Official site for Crown Event Center in Fayetteville announced
The decision was made in a special called Cumberland County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Suspect sought in unprovoked Saturday shooting
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a reports of shots fired at a residence on Blue Drive in the Scotsdale subdivision in Laurinburg. Rev. Michael Edds shared that on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 a.m., an outdoor camera alerted him that an individual was breaking into his son’s truck.
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Friday that Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter died Thursday due to complications from cancer. Kersey said McPhatter started his career with the sheriff’s...
Active shooter ‘swatting call’ at Fayetteville high school was a hoax, sheriff’s office says
In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said is a "trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters" across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville.
Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
