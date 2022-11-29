Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Manning out at Iowa State OC
(Ames) -- According to reports, Iowa State football is parting ways with offensive coordinator Tom Manning. Manning has spent six of the past seven seasons with the Cyclones, serving as the offensive coordinator and in various position coaching roles. Manning was a Broyles Award nominee in 2019 and 2020.
Arland Bruce IV Leaving Iowa Football
Sophomore Receiver Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal
Tom Manning leaving Cyclone football coaching staff
AMES, IOWA — Head Coach Matt Campbell is looking for a new leader for the Iowa State Cyclones offense. On Friday, Campbell announced that offensive coordinator Tom Manning will not return to Ames in 2023. Campbell also announced that football strength and conditioning director Dave Andrews won’t be back in 2023, either. Manning served as […]
KCCI.com
Campbell shakes up ISU coaching staff
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football has announced changes to its coaching staff. The program parted ways with offensive coordinator Tom Manning and Director of strength and conditioning Dave Andrews. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news on Friday morning. Manning served as the program’s offensive...
kmaland.com
Chance meeting helps Griswold's Askeland land at Simpson
(Griswold) -- A chance meeting at Casey’s helped Griswold’s Makenna Askeland land at Simpson for the next stop in her softball career. Askeland tells KMA Sports that she didn’t get a chance to meet the Simpson coach at a club tournament she was plying in. However, a pit stop on the way home brought it together.
widerightnattylite.com
SOURCES: Matt Campbell Considering Brian Ferentz as Adopted Son and Offensive Coordinator
It’s a newsy Friday for the Iowa State football program. Fresh off the news that Iowa State is parting ways with Tom Manning, speculation has naturally turned to who will ultimately be the replacement. Well, the fine folks at WRNL have learned that an unexpected candidate is emerging as a possibility: Iowa’s least favorite son OC Brian Ferentz.
KCCI.com
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
The Best Place To Live In Iowa
If you are thinking about moving to Iowa to buy a house, you may want to consider which city in the state has the best quality of life. Here's more.
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
ourquadcities.com
Voter registration challenge against Iowa Senate Majority Leader
DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a challenge to Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration. Whitver, a Republican, won the election for Senate District 23 by defeating Democrat Matt Pries. Whitver had previously represented a district centered in Ankeny in the Iowa Senate.
kniakrls.com
Fire in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a report of an apartment fire at 1804 Dolores Street in Knoxville at approximately 7:00 am today. Pella Ambulance was called to assist with patient transport. No damage to the exterior of the building is visible as of this posting. The Knoxville Police Department assisted at the scene.
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
Comments / 0