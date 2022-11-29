Read full article on original website
Soccer-De Arrascaeta double in vain as Uruguay win fails to take them through
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal. Ghana, who famously missed an...
Messi, Mbappé and co: The AP's World Cup team of group stage
Writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press have chosen their standout players at the tournament so far to form a best team of the group stage
Soccer-Relentless Son drives battling South Korea into last 16
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -South Korea talisman Son Heung-min is still without a goal at this World Cup but he will not care about that after running himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last 16 in the most dramatic fashion. The Asian side simply...
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Soccer-Gnabry’s header gives Germany 1-0 halftime lead over Costa Rica
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – Serge Gnabry scored an early goal to give Germany a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica at halftime in their World Cup Group E game at Al Bayt stadium on Thursday. With Germany needing to win the match to have any chance of avoiding a...
Soccer-Uruguay opt for Suarez against Ghana in re-run of 2010 showdown
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday. Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a...
Adam Scott, Jiyai Shin lead respective Australian Opens
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott and Jiyai Shin led the men’s and women’s Australian Opens after three rounds at Victoria Golf Club, Three is plenty of nearby company to challenge them for the first national golf championship to hold a concurrent tournament off alternate tees. Poland’s...
Five of the best sport books of 2022
Hana Walker-Brown (Hodder Studio) Everyone knows that repeated blows to the head can cause long-term damage to the brain. The science is not ambiguous on this point. And so Walker-Brown takes us on a gripping and heartbreaking journey through the human debris of sport, from bereaved families to ex-athletes slowly losing their faculties to dementia. Along the way she asks the key question: why, in the face of such overwhelming evidence, have sports like football and rugby union proved so resistant to reform or even basic responsibility? In large part, she argues, the answers are social and cultural: sport’s sanctification of pain and suffering, frequently framed within Christian ideals of masculinity. And, of course, money has plenty to do with it. Walker-Brown is bleakly clear that there are no easy answers. But it might just help if we start asking the right questions.
