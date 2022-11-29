ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old student has died after being shot Wednesday in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Nahzir Taylor with injuries, authorities said. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect arrested in southwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte last weekend. Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, is charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Arthur Mikulski, who was found shot to death along Skipwith Place near South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte on Nov. 26.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged in deadly Skipwith Place shooting investigation

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. In...
CONCORD, NC
Queen City News

Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home

Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Two vehicles were involved...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
CHARLOTTE, NC

