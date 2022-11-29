Read full article on original website
Juvenile arrested, charged with shooting teen getting off bus at Charlotte school bus stop
A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
WBTV
Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
WBTV
Suspect arrested in southwest Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte last weekend. Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, is charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Arthur Mikulski, who was found shot to death along Skipwith Place near South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte on Nov. 26.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
WBTV
Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
Man accused of shooting, killing woman and stealing her Mercedes-Benz arrested in Guilford County: CMPD
A man is facing multiple charges including murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte woman back in October, CMPD said.
WBTV
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
1 person killed in north Charlotte motorcycle accident: Medic
The deadly crash happened at the corner of Statesville Road and Spector Drive.
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. In...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
WCNC
Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27
Seven people have died in crashes on Charlotte's roads since Nov. 27, according to police. Here's what CMPD's doing to reduce the number of fatalities.
Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
Police searching for person who attacked Blackhawk Hardware employee
Police are looking for the person who attacked an employee at Blackhawk Hardware on Tuesday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in west Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash late Sunday in west Charlotte. On Nov. 28, police said they responded to reports about a pedestrian lying in the median on the 2700 block of the W. Brookshire Freeway. At the scene,...
