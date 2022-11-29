ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tango India Mike
3d ago

Guns don't cause suicides, nor do they cause the unnecessary 40k auto related deaths annually. Still, we do not have RED FLAG LAWS to confiscate cars from people who are a danger to themselves & others? We still license millions of teenagers. Is gun control REALLY about saving lives? If it would save just ONE child's life, would YOU surrender YOUR car for a horse & buggy, bicycle, or train ride? We have thousands of traffic laws, highway patrols, speed traps, cameras on every corner, & packed traffic courts daily, in every corner of America. The immature, irresponsible, & reckless violators, pay their revenue generating fines, & get right back in their cars. We'll have ANOTHER 40k deaths NEXT year! Will you casually accept that THOSE 40K lives are irrelevant, or somehow acceptable, for the mere convenience of transportation? Vehicles are not even designed for killing, but somehow, in spite of all the laws, they kill nearly as many people as guns do. Just ban them & call it a day?

Lyin' Joe Biden
2d ago

Liberals always blame the gun, unless it's Kyle Rittenhouse, then they blame the shooter. Peyton Gendron, the Buffalo shooter, had numerous interactions with mental health authorities. They could have taken steps through the courts to have him adjudicated and placed on the restricted persons list... they didn't even start the process. New York has a red flag law, where law enforcement can confiscate any weapons he has, and immediately have placed him on the restricted person list for up to one year... they didn't... even after multiple interactions with him. Why? A liberally controlled state, with liberally controlled firearms laws, and they didn't use one existing law at their disposal which would have kept him from legally buying the firearms he used in his racist murder spree... and yet the liberals will tell you we need MORE GUN CONTROL LAWS...LET THAT SINK IN!!!

Tony 812
3d ago

firearms are the even in the top 10 for biggest killer in the past 100 years. cars is like 5.....no one has a problem handing over keys to a 15 year old in some states.

