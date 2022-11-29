ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Portion of I-95 in Delaware closed due to police activity

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Commuters in Delaware should expect traffic delays on a major highway due to police activity. Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period in the area of Route 896 in New Castle County on Friday.Police say the incident is contained and there is no threat to public safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and urged to use caution and expect delays.  No further information is available at this time. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle

PHILADELPHIA - Troopers with Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday night. According to law enforcement officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in New Castle. Police say a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In Glasgow Head-On Collision Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 27, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Doran, 45, of Elkton, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the...
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver, 52, Killed In Cumberland County Crash

A 52-year-old motorist died in a crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. The fatal crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Lawrence Township. Danny Burt, of Cedarville, was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Lummistown Road when he ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, according to Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police investigate fatal shooting near 10th & Madison

A 44-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon near 10th and Madison Streets in Wilmington. City Police said the shooting victim was located at about 2:11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Friday, police identified the deceased victim as Lerrie...
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

Police investigating ‘potential incident’ at Vineland school

Police are investigating a potential incident at one of Vineland’s public schools, police said. “We are investigating a potential incident at one of the Vineland Public Schools,” the department said in a release. “We take every report seriously and investigate every incident fully with the support of the Vineland Public Schools.”
VINELAND, NJ
abc27.com

Police investigate homicide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a potential homicide, after officers found an unresponsive person in the street on Nov. 30. According to officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 30 at 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of S. Marshall Street, where they found the individual in the street with apparent injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK MAN – WILLEM AVENARIUS (52)

(Newark, DE 19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Willem Avenarius (52) of Newark. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Willem made comments that caused concern for his welfare prior to fleeing from his residence. Officers were dispatched to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Willem have been unsuccessful.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEE INCREASE IN PACKAGE THEFTS DURING HOLIDAY SEASON

(Wilmington, DE 19808) Over the past, several days officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have been dispatched to multiple thefts of packages throughout the county. On today’s date officers responded to the Limestone Hills community in reference to a package theft. It was reported that an unknown...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy