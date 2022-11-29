NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Commuters in Delaware should expect traffic delays on a major highway due to police activity. Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period in the area of Route 896 in New Castle County on Friday.Police say the incident is contained and there is no threat to public safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and urged to use caution and expect delays. No further information is available at this time. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 18 HOURS AGO