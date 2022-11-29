Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Officials: School bus struck by gunfire, I-95 closed after police pursuit near Newark, Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after an apparent police pursuit ended in gunfire, shutting down I-95 in both directions near Newark, Delaware. Around 8 a.m. Delaware State Police stated that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 would be shut down for an ‘extended period’ due to police activity.
NBC Philadelphia
Suspect Dead After 2 Carjackings, Police Shootout Causes Chaos Along I-95 in Delaware
Police blocked Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware, for hours Friday after a suspect died following a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire, and multiple exchanges of gunfire, according to Delaware State Police. The shooting and chase took place along the southbound lanes...
Portion of I-95 in Delaware closed due to police activity
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Commuters in Delaware should expect traffic delays on a major highway due to police activity. Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period in the area of Route 896 in New Castle County on Friday.Police say the incident is contained and there is no threat to public safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and urged to use caution and expect delays. No further information is available at this time. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle
PHILADELPHIA - Troopers with Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday night. According to law enforcement officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in New Castle. Police say a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of...
Chesco Construction Worker Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch
A worker in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Tuesday’s Route 40 Crash Caused By Suspect Fleeing From Police, Warrant Issued
New Castle County Police have charged a 19-year-old Wilmington man following a pursuit that sent two others to the hospital. Police said that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.. At 12:39 PM a New Castle...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Glasgow Head-On Collision Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 27, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Doran, 45, of Elkton, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
Pickup Driver, 52, Killed In Cumberland County Crash
A 52-year-old motorist died in a crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. The fatal crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Lawrence Township. Danny Burt, of Cedarville, was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Lummistown Road when he ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, according to Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.
Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
Police warn of package thefts as porch pirate strikes Delaware home
The warning came just after someone stole packages from the victim's driveway in Pike Creek on Thursday.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police investigate fatal shooting near 10th & Madison
A 44-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon near 10th and Madison Streets in Wilmington. City Police said the shooting victim was located at about 2:11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Friday, police identified the deceased victim as Lerrie...
Police investigating ‘potential incident’ at Vineland school
Police are investigating a potential incident at one of Vineland’s public schools, police said. “We are investigating a potential incident at one of the Vineland Public Schools,” the department said in a release. “We take every report seriously and investigate every incident fully with the support of the Vineland Public Schools.”
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
abc27.com
Police investigate homicide in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a potential homicide, after officers found an unresponsive person in the street on Nov. 30. According to officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 30 at 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of S. Marshall Street, where they found the individual in the street with apparent injuries.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK MAN – WILLEM AVENARIUS (52)
(Newark, DE 19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Willem Avenarius (52) of Newark. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Willem made comments that caused concern for his welfare prior to fleeing from his residence. Officers were dispatched to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Willem have been unsuccessful.
firststateupdate.com
Reports: One Airlifter After Being Struck By Own Vehicle On Roth Bridge
Just after 7:45, Monday morning rescue crews from the Delaware City and Odessa Fire Companies along with New Castle County Paramedics and Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 responded to Route 1 atop the Roth Bridge for reports of a rollover crash. First arriving found at least three vehicles...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEE INCREASE IN PACKAGE THEFTS DURING HOLIDAY SEASON
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Over the past, several days officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have been dispatched to multiple thefts of packages throughout the county. On today’s date officers responded to the Limestone Hills community in reference to a package theft. It was reported that an unknown...
