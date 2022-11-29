Read full article on original website
England are World Cup contenders. Does it matter if they are any good? | Jonathan Wilson
Major tournaments are short and freakish things happen – and England, unlike more illustrious opponents, are still here
Uruguay 2, Ghana 0
Ghana 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Uruguay, De Arrascaeta, 26th minute; 2, Uruguay, De Arrascaeta, (Suarez), 32nd. Goalies_Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Fernando Muslera, Sebastian Sosa; Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad. Yellow Cards_Nunez, Uruguay, 19th; Suarez, Uruguay, 60th; Sulemana, Ghana, 86th; Coates, Uruguay, 87th; Seidu, Ghana,...
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
Football can stop the hate and bring joy if we want success but don’t expect to win | Jason Stockwood
Unrealistic expectations breed anger on terraces, at Grimsby we try to build relationships through committing to give our best
‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again
Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
DP World Tour Investec South African Open Championship Par Scores
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 64-67_131 -13 Christian Maas, South Africa 69-65_134 -10 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69_136 -8 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 67-71_138 -6 Wu Ashun, China 71-67_138 -6 James Du Preez, South Africa 70-68_138 -6...
Cameroon 1, Brazil 0
Second Half_1, Cameroon, Aboubakar, (Ngom Mbekeli), 90th+2 minute. Goalies_Brazil, Ederson, Alisson, Weverton; Cameroon, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu. Yellow Cards_Tolo, Cameroon, 6th; Militao, Brazil, 7th; Kunde, Cameroon, 28th; Fai, Cameroon, 32nd; Aboubakar, Cameroon, 81st; Guimaraes, Brazil, 85th. Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez. 4th Official_Ning Ma.
