MMA Fighting
Jake Paul offers Paddy Pimblett new date for sparring session so ‘you will be back to your normal weight’
Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 fight won’t interfere with a potential $1 million sparring session, Jake Paul wrote on Wednesday. In an effort to get Pimblett in the ring, Paul offered Pimblett a Jan. 5 date so “by then you will be back to your normal weight,” he wrote on Twitter. “No excuses.”
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Jiri Prochazka vacates, next for Kayla Harrison, Pereira vs. Chimaev, UFC Orlando
The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 will be capped off by the crowning of a brand new light heavyweight champion now that Jiri Prochazka is out of the picture for the time being. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses Prochazka’s decision to vacate the light...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Would a Conor McGregor vs. Artem Lobov fight be big business for the UFC?
There are alleged legal ramifications surrounding their current relationship, but hypothetically speaking, if the UFC could somehow put together a fight between seemingly former friends Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov, could that be a massive drawing fight for the promotion?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA...
MMA Fighting
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas set for March 11 UFC event
A middleweight bout between Abu Azaitar and Sedriques Dumas is heading to the octagon in March. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting, which takes place March 11 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Azaitar will return to the...
MMA Fighting
UFC Orlando weigh-in results: Matt Schnell shaves head to make weight, Phil Rowe misses weight
Matt Schnell just needed a trim to beat the scale. After missing weight on his initial attempt at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Orlando, Schnell later returned to the scale with a shaved head and successfully made weight on his second attempt (making use of the one-pound allowance for a non-title fight), coming in at 126 pounds for his fight with Matheus Nicolau (126).
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
MMA Fighting
UFC Orlando Gambling Preview: Does Kevin Holland know secret to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s powers?
It’s been awhile! After a light week following UFC 281 and an off-week for Thanksgiving, the UFC is finally back with another offering as the move into their final stretch of events for 2022, and this one is quite good. UFC Orlando is headlined by a welterweight clash between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and rising star Kevin Holland, and backed up with 14 more fights, including a top 10 heavyweight slugfest. It’s a lot of fights and should be a lot of fun, so let’s get to the bets.
MMA Fighting
Reaction: What happens to James Krause now, and UFC’s response to suspicious betting
The UFC has released a statement in regards to an ongoing gambling investigation, one that has effected not only James Krause and Darrick Minner, but any fighter who chooses to train with Krause or at his gym. Following the statement’s release, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier says he ‘would do the same thing’ if he were in Glover Teixeira’s position for UFC 282
Daniel Cormier agrees with Glover Teixeira’s decision to turn down a short notice fight against Magomed Ankalaev. Teixeira was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 282, while Ankalaev was to face Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event, but last week, disaster struck when Prochazka was forced from the fight due to injury. As a result, the UFC scrambled to find a suitable replacement to headline the final pay-per-view event of 2022. Initially, the promotion wanted to keep Teixeira in the main event, and have him face Ankalaev instead, but Teixeira ultimately shot this idea down, saying he needed more time to prepare for a totally different style matchup. Teixeira then offered to either rematch Blachowicz at UFC 282 or fight Ankalaev at UFC 283, with a few more weeks to prepare, but the UFC shot both ideas down, instead elevating Ankalaev and Blachowicz to the main event spot and putting the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.
MMA Fighting
Kayla Harrison disappointed with her PFL title fight: ‘I’m usually the person that digs deep and finds a way’
Kayla Harrison says she didn’t perform well enough to win at the PFL Championships. This past Friday, Harrison faced Larissa Pacheco in the 2022 PFL lightweight tournament finale, and things did not go her way. Harrison was unable to make it 3-0 against Pacheco, losing a unanimous decision in back-and-forth battle. The loss was the first of Harrison’s MMA career and a few days removed from the defeat, the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka says that she simply did not do her best on Friday.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Conor McGregor doing nothing wrong except exploiting a ‘loophole’ in USADA’s drug testing policy
Conor McGregor has stirred a lot of controversy lately after it was revealed that he had removed himself from the UFC’s anti-doping program while recovering from a broken leg suffered in his most recent fight. While the former two-division champion has to undergo six months of drug testing before...
MMA Fighting
ONE on Prime Video 5 Results: de Ridder vs. Malykhin
MMA Fighting has ONE on Prime Video 5 Results for the de Ridder vs. Malykhin fight card from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. In the main event, Reiner de Ridder will try to defend his ONE light heavyweight title against interim ONE heavyweight champion Anatoliy Malykhin. Welterweight...
MMA Fighting
Michael Chiesa, Conor McGregor settle bus attack lawsuit from UFC 223
Four years after Conor McGregor threw a dolly through the windshield of a bus carrying Michael Chiesa, the UFC fighters have settled their lawsuit in Kings County (N.Y) Supreme Court. Attorneys for McGregor and Chiesa on Friday filed a stipulation of discontinuance with prejudice, meaning they have agreed to not...
MMA Fighting
Ontario commission bans betting on UFC fights due to concerns over ‘integrity requirements’
The province of Ontario has come down hard on the UFC in the wake of recent betting controversy. On Thursday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced that effective immediately, “all registered casino, lottery and igaming operators that offer sport and event betting products in Ontario [are] to stop offering and accepting wagers on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events due to concerns about non-compliance with AGCO’s betting integrity requirements.”
MMA Fighting
New details on slap-fighting regulations; NAC could allow knocked-out fighter to continue
The Nevada Athletic Commission has released version 1.01 of its regulations for the recently approved slap-fighting league headed by UFC President Dana White. The commission voted unanimously to regulate the league this past October and in this month presented the initial rules for slap fighting, which add finer detail to the requirements of slap competitors and the officials who oversee the contest. Those include multiple referees, corners, and “catchers” to “use efforts to limit the impact of a participant’s head to the Power Slap Stage where feasible and to protect the participants from falling off the Power Slap Stage,” according to the text.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Netherlands vs USA | Redemption on the Cards
The Group Stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially come to a close, and the knockout stages are upon us. First up is a battle between the United States and the Netherlands, two countries seeking to atone for their failure to quality for the 2018 World Cup. The...
