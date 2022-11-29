The Daily Memphian hosts commercial real estate seminar

All sectors of the local commercial real estate market —industrial, office and retail real — are performing strongly, mostly recovered from the COVID downturn.

Four industry executives will be featured at the Commercial Real Estate: Review and Forecast Seminar at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Thursday, Dec. 1., hosted by The Daily Memphian.

Frank Ricks of LRK will deliver the keynote address and presentations will be given by Brand Cook of CBRE (office), Tim Mashburn of Colliers (industrial) and Jon Aur of Jones Aur (retail).

To register for the seminar, which is from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., visit the seminar’s event page .

Ricks will discuss how the push for mixed-use and “live, work and play” designs for several regional projects is working to connect the city and neighboring communities.

“It’s an ongoing process,” Ricks said. “The more dialogue we have, the more we talk about it, and the more we talk collectively as a community, the more likely we can achieve desired results.”

Mashburn will discuss the continued growth of the industrial market.

While rate growth and construction costs have led to a higher pricing floor, Mashburn expects 2023 will continue the successful trend for the region.

“It’s extremely important for all shareholders to understand the growth we’ve seen and understand where we’ve been and where the future growth is,” he said.

Mashburn will discuss several submarkets in the region as well as the impact BlueOval City may have for growth beyond 2023. Additionally, he plans to highlight the increased demand in industrial outside storage in Memphis.

The office market is returning to normalcy with some tweaks.

“What most companies are talking about with returning to work it’s not the traditional 40 hours, five days a week at the office,” Brand Cook of CBRE said.

Cook will share updates on the region’s office market and how Memphis has positioned itself better for a return to pre-pandemic occupancy compared to other markets.

Aur, who co-founded Jones Aur Real Estate with Dustin Jones in October 2021, said he plans to discuss new retail concepts that are breaking through in the Memphis market.

Additionally, he said he plans to discuss how to navigate the 2023 recession forecast and how higher interest rates can provide room for positive shifts in the retail market.