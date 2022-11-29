ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
country1037fm.com

Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina

When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
COLLETTSVILLE, NC
live5news.com

Shooting woes lead CSU to road setback at USF

TAMPA, Fla. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball fell on the road Friday night, 79-59, at the hands of South Florida after a non-characteristic poor shooting night for the Bucs. The contest stood as the first time the two programs have ever met. KELLY LATE IN THE BALANCE. Taje’...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing 16-year-old Charleston girl found, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old who was reported missing earlier on Thursday has been found. The teenager had last been seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area, police said in a release to media outlets sent out shortly after noon.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police report high number of guns seized in November

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says officers took nearly 50 guns off the streets in November. Officers confiscated 46 illegally carried or possessed guns, which resulted in 42 arrests last month, the department says. Since the beginning of the year through the end of November,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Juvenile in custody following threats to Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a juvenile was taken into custody after threats were made to Summerville High School Thursday. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says the school received a call from the juvenile who made a statement about using a gun at the school.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Power restored after outage left 5,500 offline in Dorchester County

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says electricity is back on for thousands of its customers in the Summerville and Knightsville areas of Dorchester County. The larger of the two outages, centered in the Knightsville area, was reported before 1:30 p.m. and affected a total of 4,913 customers. Though initial estimates showed power was due to be restored by 4 p.m., the outage was resolved before 3:30 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Media briefing on Johns Island fire

College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August. Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says. Coardes does...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy