Hundreds attend funeral for South Carolina native, University of Virginia football player killed in shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A beloved athlete from the Lowcountry was laid to rest on Wednesday. Lavel Davis Jr., 20, was among three University of Virginia athletes who were shot and killed after returning from an off-campus field trip on the night of Nov. 13. Hundreds of family, friends and members of the UVA […]
1 arrested in connection to deadly September shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced an arrest after a September shooting killed one person. SPD arrested Steven Earl Johnson Jr. (23) on October 7, charging him with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. On September 24, police responded to the shooting at Creative Cuttin’ Styles […]
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
1 killed in crash involving Georgetown County school bus carrying over 20 students
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner said one person was killed after rear-ending a school bus from behind Friday. Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as a Moncks Corner man, 58, who died from multiple body injuries after hitting the school bus from behind. His name has not yet been released. The […]
N. Charleston man arrested after being found in N.C. with stolen rescue SUV
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WCSC/WITN) - A North Charleston man was arrested in North Carolina after deputies say he was in possession of a stolen rescue vehicle from Dillon County. Ricky Norris, 41, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, WITN reports. Nash...
Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina
When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
Shooting woes lead CSU to road setback at USF
TAMPA, Fla. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball fell on the road Friday night, 79-59, at the hands of South Florida after a non-characteristic poor shooting night for the Bucs. The contest stood as the first time the two programs have ever met. KELLY LATE IN THE BALANCE. Taje’...
Missing 16-year-old Charleston girl found, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old who was reported missing earlier on Thursday has been found. The teenager had last been seen by her family and friends on Wednesday in the Charleston area, police said in a release to media outlets sent out shortly after noon.
Missing teenager last seen Wednesday found safe, Charleston police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): Charisma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston police need your help finding Charisma Murray, 16, who was last seen on Wednesday, November 30. Police reported Murray was last seen by her family and friends yesterday in the Charleston area.
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant identified the suspect as Ricky Norris from North Charleston. Norris was found about eight...
N. Charleston Police report high number of guns seized in November
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says officers took nearly 50 guns off the streets in November. Officers confiscated 46 illegally carried or possessed guns, which resulted in 42 arrests last month, the department says. Since the beginning of the year through the end of November,...
Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman […]
Juvenile in custody following threats to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a juvenile was taken into custody after threats were made to Summerville High School Thursday. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says the school received a call from the juvenile who made a statement about using a gun at the school.
Power restored after outage left 5,500 offline in Dorchester County
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says electricity is back on for thousands of its customers in the Summerville and Knightsville areas of Dorchester County. The larger of the two outages, centered in the Knightsville area, was reported before 1:30 p.m. and affected a total of 4,913 customers. Though initial estimates showed power was due to be restored by 4 p.m., the outage was resolved before 3:30 p.m.
Media briefing on Johns Island fire
College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August. Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says. Coardes does...
Cause of Orangeburg mother’s death released, search continues for 5 yr old daughter, father
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Wednesday announced the autopsy results from a woman found shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day. Ravenell says the 46 year old woman was found in a home on Louise Dr. According to an incident report the woman was in “an advanced state...
Jury questionnaire set in Murdaugh case, but no decision on shackle motion
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys met briefly Friday afternoon in a Richland County courtroom in a pretrial hearing for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County.
3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured
Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured.
FBI requested to investigate Thursday threat at Summerville High School, officials said
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A “hold” that was placed on Summerville High School while law enforcement investigated a threat Thursday morning has been lifted. The school has been operating under a “secure” status after leaders said they received a threat via telephone. School leaders said law enforcement was notified around 10:00 a.m. of a threat […]
