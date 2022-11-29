Read full article on original website
Was Aspire project a vehicle to deliver votes to Qatar’s World Cup bid?
Football Dreams was ostensibly about players in developing countries but its story makes for remarkable reading now
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 13
Highlights from the 13th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
Group of Seven nations and Australia join EU in setting $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — Group of Seven nations and Australia join EU in setting $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil.
DP World Tour Investec South African Open Championship Par Scores
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 64-67131 -13 Ockie Strydom, South Africa 70-63133 -11 Christian Maas, South Africa 69-65134 -10 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69136 -8 Ross Fisher, England 65-71136 -8 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 67-70137 -7...
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo.
South Korea 2, Portugal 1
Portugal 1 0 — 1 South Korea 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Portugal, Horta, (Dalot), 5th minute; 2, South Korea, Young-Gwon, 27th. Second Half_3, South Korea, Hwang, (Son), 90th+1. Goalies_Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa; South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song. Yellow Cards_Lee,...
Cameroon 1, Brazil 0
Second Half_1, Cameroon, Aboubakar, (Ngom Mbekeli), 90th+2 minute. Goalies_Brazil, Ederson, Alisson, Weverton; Cameroon, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu. Yellow Cards_Tolo, Cameroon, 6th; Militao, Brazil, 7th; Kunde, Cameroon, 28th; Fai, Cameroon, 32nd; Aboubakar, Cameroon, 81st; Guimaraes, Brazil, 85th. Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez. 4th Official_Ning Ma.
Football can stop the hate and bring joy if we want success but don’t expect to win | Jason Stockwood
Unrealistic expectations breed anger on terraces, at Grimsby we try to build relationships through committing to give our best
