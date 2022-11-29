Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of wearing masks for endemic diseases depend on the biology of transmission and immunity
Masking—along with social distancing, hand washing, and other so-called "non-pharmaceutical interventions" (NPIs)—proved very effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, and simultaneously drove down rates of endemic diseases like colds, flu, RSV and others. This prompted infectious disease researchers to ask whether longer-term implementation could reduce flu and RSV outbreak over the long term.
MedicalXpress
Immune T cell defense is coping with COVID-19 variants of concern (for now)
Immune T cells are continuing to target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, although mutations are making some T cells less effective, according to new research. Published in Nature Immunology, researchers from the University of Birmingham have shown that human T cell immunity is currently coping with mutations...
MedicalXpress
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
MedicalXpress
Scientists may be closer to effective HIV vaccine
It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction. In an early study, researchers found that...
MedicalXpress
Effectiveness of COVID vaccines against death remains high in children regardless of variant
The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing death remains high in children and adolescents regardless of the predominant circulating variant, suggests a large study from Argentina published by The BMJ today. Although vaccine effectiveness for infection decreased sharply over time, especially during the omicron period, the researchers say that vaccinating...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
MedicalXpress
Bad batches of bipolar and epilepsy drug are being distributed in Australia, study finds
Faulty batches of generic lamotrigine tablets—an anti-convulsant drug commonly used for treating bipolar disorder and epilepsy—are being dispensed to patients in Australia. The compromised product is likely a result of poor quality controls during the overseas manufacturing process, research suggests. The study, published in Australasian Psychiatry, used mass...
MedicalXpress
New study puts gut microbiome at the center of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis
New research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham says the gut microbiome is involved in multiple pathways in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. The findings, published in Nature Communications, show a wide imbalance in microbiome composition in persons with Parkinson's disease. The study is the largest microbiome study conducted at the highest resolution.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 patients show liver injury months after infection
COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a new study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "Our study is part of emerging evidence that COVID-19 infection may lead...
MedicalXpress
Novel brain imaging study seeks answers to chronic fatigue mystery
Vibrant, bubbly and full of energy, 24-year-old occupational rehabilitation consultant Nadia was living her best life. Then the fatigue took hold. Now, five years since her first symptoms of chronic fatigue appeared, she is taking part in a novel brain imaging study by the University of the Sunshine Coast seeking better, faster ways to diagnose and treat the debilitating syndrome that affects more than 24 million people worldwide.
MedicalXpress
Experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection against severe disease
In 2021, a group of scientists led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian reported that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that enhances immune responses, elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 during infancy in pre-clinical research.
MedicalXpress
Benefits of an original booster dose against omicron may be affected by prior SARS-CoV-2 infection
MRNA COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against omicron infections than other variants. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Margaret L. Lind at the Yale School of Public Health and colleagues suggests that the additional protection offered by the initial booster shot may be reduced among people with a previous COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Scientists closer to understanding why COVID-19 affects people so differently
Researchers from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm, St. James's Hospital Dublin and Trinity are getting closer to understanding what makes some people so vulnerable to COVID-19-induced illness, which in turn may guide the development of new therapeutic strategies. Their findings of a comprehensive study that yields fresh insights are published this...
MedicalXpress
Study: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds and modulates estrogen receptors
Dompé farmaceutici announced new data revealing a novel function of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein interaction with the human Estrogen Receptor Alpha (ERα) that may lead to the severe coagulopathy observed in patients with COVID-19 and a minority of subjects receiving the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. The data published today...
MedicalXpress
Helpful guidelines if you test positive or negative for COVID-19 test
Have you recently taken a COVID-19 test? If you're waiting for your COVID-19 test results, Mayo Clinic COVID-19 diagnostic experts have some helpful guidelines to walk you through the process. It all depends on the type of test and your results. Next steps after testing positive with polymerase chain reaction...
MedicalXpress
Three new biomarkers identified to detect consumption of emerging synthetic cannabinoid
A team of scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully identified the urinary biomarkers of an emerging subclass of synthetic cannabinoids, called OXIZID, to monitor potential abuse. OXIZIDs were the new synthetic cannabinoids identified in Singapore in 2021. The emergence of these synthetic cannabinoids has also posed...
MedicalXpress
Genetic testing for epilepsy improves patient outcomes
Genetic testing in patients with epilepsy can inform treatment and lead to better outcomes in many cases, according to a new study published in JAMA Neurology. Genetic causes are responsible for seizures in 30% or more of infants and toddlers and about 10% of adults with epilepsy, but genetic testing is not routinely done. Many insurers are hesitant to cover pricey genetic testing since there's limited research demonstrating the benefits, which is why the findings of this study are significant, said Anne Berg, Ph.D., adjunct professor of Neurology in the Division of Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology and co-author of the study.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
MedicalXpress
Cancer greater cause for concern than COVID for those over 50, reports find
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers at the University of Stirling found chronic health conditions are a greater cause for concern than COVID-19 and that older people feel safer from catching COVID-19 in health care settings than in other places in the community. The findings of two reports, which inform a...
Comments / 1