Genetic testing in patients with epilepsy can inform treatment and lead to better outcomes in many cases, according to a new study published in JAMA Neurology. Genetic causes are responsible for seizures in 30% or more of infants and toddlers and about 10% of adults with epilepsy, but genetic testing is not routinely done. Many insurers are hesitant to cover pricey genetic testing since there's limited research demonstrating the benefits, which is why the findings of this study are significant, said Anne Berg, Ph.D., adjunct professor of Neurology in the Division of Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology and co-author of the study.

2 DAYS AGO