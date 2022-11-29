ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of wearing masks for endemic diseases depend on the biology of transmission and immunity

Masking—along with social distancing, hand washing, and other so-called "non-pharmaceutical interventions" (NPIs)—proved very effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, and simultaneously drove down rates of endemic diseases like colds, flu, RSV and others. This prompted infectious disease researchers to ask whether longer-term implementation could reduce flu and RSV outbreak over the long term.
MedicalXpress

Immune T cell defense is coping with COVID-19 variants of concern (for now)

Immune T cells are continuing to target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, although mutations are making some T cells less effective, according to new research. Published in Nature Immunology, researchers from the University of Birmingham have shown that human T cell immunity is currently coping with mutations...
MedicalXpress

Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1

A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
MedicalXpress

Scientists may be closer to effective HIV vaccine

It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction. In an early study, researchers found that...
MedicalXpress

Effectiveness of COVID vaccines against death remains high in children regardless of variant

The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing death remains high in children and adolescents regardless of the predominant circulating variant, suggests a large study from Argentina published by The BMJ today. Although vaccine effectiveness for infection decreased sharply over time, especially during the omicron period, the researchers say that vaccinating...
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy

People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress

Bad batches of bipolar and epilepsy drug are being distributed in Australia, study finds

Faulty batches of generic lamotrigine tablets—an anti-convulsant drug commonly used for treating bipolar disorder and epilepsy—are being dispensed to patients in Australia. The compromised product is likely a result of poor quality controls during the overseas manufacturing process, research suggests. The study, published in Australasian Psychiatry, used mass...
MedicalXpress

New study puts gut microbiome at the center of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis

New research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham says the gut microbiome is involved in multiple pathways in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. The findings, published in Nature Communications, show a wide imbalance in microbiome composition in persons with Parkinson's disease. The study is the largest microbiome study conducted at the highest resolution.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 patients show liver injury months after infection

COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a new study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "Our study is part of emerging evidence that COVID-19 infection may lead...
MedicalXpress

Novel brain imaging study seeks answers to chronic fatigue mystery

Vibrant, bubbly and full of energy, 24-year-old occupational rehabilitation consultant Nadia was living her best life. Then the fatigue took hold. Now, five years since her first symptoms of chronic fatigue appeared, she is taking part in a novel brain imaging study by the University of the Sunshine Coast seeking better, faster ways to diagnose and treat the debilitating syndrome that affects more than 24 million people worldwide.
MedicalXpress

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection against severe disease

In 2021, a group of scientists led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian reported that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that enhances immune responses, elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 during infancy in pre-clinical research.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
MedicalXpress

Benefits of an original booster dose against omicron may be affected by prior SARS-CoV-2 infection

MRNA COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against omicron infections than other variants. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Margaret L. Lind at the Yale School of Public Health and colleagues suggests that the additional protection offered by the initial booster shot may be reduced among people with a previous COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress

Scientists closer to understanding why COVID-19 affects people so differently

Researchers from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm, St. James's Hospital Dublin and Trinity are getting closer to understanding what makes some people so vulnerable to COVID-19-induced illness, which in turn may guide the development of new therapeutic strategies. Their findings of a comprehensive study that yields fresh insights are published this...
MedicalXpress

Study: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds and modulates estrogen receptors

Dompé farmaceutici announced new data revealing a novel function of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein interaction with the human Estrogen Receptor Alpha (ERα) that may lead to the severe coagulopathy observed in patients with COVID-19 and a minority of subjects receiving the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. The data published today...
MedicalXpress

Helpful guidelines if you test positive or negative for COVID-19 test

Have you recently taken a COVID-19 test? If you're waiting for your COVID-19 test results, Mayo Clinic COVID-19 diagnostic experts have some helpful guidelines to walk you through the process. It all depends on the type of test and your results. Next steps after testing positive with polymerase chain reaction...
MedicalXpress

Three new biomarkers identified to detect consumption of emerging synthetic cannabinoid

A team of scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully identified the urinary biomarkers of an emerging subclass of synthetic cannabinoids, called OXIZID, to monitor potential abuse. OXIZIDs were the new synthetic cannabinoids identified in Singapore in 2021. The emergence of these synthetic cannabinoids has also posed...
MedicalXpress

Genetic testing for epilepsy improves patient outcomes

Genetic testing in patients with epilepsy can inform treatment and lead to better outcomes in many cases, according to a new study published in JAMA Neurology. Genetic causes are responsible for seizures in 30% or more of infants and toddlers and about 10% of adults with epilepsy, but genetic testing is not routinely done. Many insurers are hesitant to cover pricey genetic testing since there's limited research demonstrating the benefits, which is why the findings of this study are significant, said Anne Berg, Ph.D., adjunct professor of Neurology in the Division of Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology and co-author of the study.
MedicalXpress

Cancer greater cause for concern than COVID for those over 50, reports find

A multi-disciplinary team of researchers at the University of Stirling found chronic health conditions are a greater cause for concern than COVID-19 and that older people feel safer from catching COVID-19 in health care settings than in other places in the community. The findings of two reports, which inform a...

