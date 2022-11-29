Louisville’s LDB Fest is one of America’s biggest annual hardcore throwdowns, and it seems to get a little bit bigger every year. Next year, the DIY mosh marathon will come to a new venue, the Triple Crown Pavilion convention center, and it’s got a beast lineup. Louisville’s own Knocked Loose, probably the biggest non-Turnstile hardcore band in the world today, will headline one night, and it’ll celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. The other night, Los Angeles OGs Terror top the bill.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO