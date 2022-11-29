Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/2)
Do not bring your children. The Highlands (tree lighting at 1108 Bardstown Rd.) Free, but bring money to shop | 12-10 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m. Buy local at the Highlands’ biggest (and arguably most festive) shopping day of the year. Santa Claus will also help light up a big Christmas tree in the Wendy’s parking lot.
leoweekly.com
Name PriceWeber’s 40-Foot-Tall Nutcracker And Win A Gift Basket
The gigantic PriceWeber nutcracker on Shelbyville Road is back — and he needs a name. PriceWeber, a local PR firm that wraps its decommissioned belltower like a nutcracker for the Christmas season, recently announced a contest to name the nutcracker. In a press release, PriceWeber CEO Fred Davis said,...
wdrb.com
Louisville event inspired by Muhammad Ali aims to inspire Black men and boys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An invent inspired by boxing champ Muhammad Ali is bringing dozen of young men to Louisville's Ali Center. The 12th annual Rumble Young Man, Rumble took place this week. It seeks to improve outcomes for Black men and boys across the country. Since Wednesday, participants have...
leoweekly.com
KRAMPUS. WILL. RETURN. (To Art Sanctuary This Weekend)
You better watch out. You better watch out. You better watch out. This Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., Gore Club will once again host Louisville Krampus, a dark (but fun) celebration of the legendary Christmastime demon-goat, at Art Sanctuary. There’ll be live magic from Darshwood, the Whiskey Wizard; burlesque...
Friends, family & fans remember Louisville artist Mark Anthony Mulligan
Mark Anthony Mulligan, known for his colorful and playful street scenes filled with signs and logos, died this week at the age of 59.
leoweekly.com
Queer Kentucky To Celebrate New Print Publication At Upcoming Event
Queer Kentucky, an online platform for the LGBTQ community, will celebrate the first of its two print publications spotlighting LGBTQ health equity at an event next week. A press release describes the launch as “the expansion of their authentic storytelling and singular style from the world wide web to your hands.”
leoweekly.com
The Louisville Ballet Sets The Holiday Mood With The Brown-Forman Nutcracker
The Louisville Ballet’s dreamy holiday classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, returns Friday, Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 23 at The Kentucky Performing Arts’ Whitney Hall. The performance features choreography by Val Caniparoli with the Louisville Orchestra providing the score. The orchestra will be conducted by the Louisville Ballet Music Director, Tara Simoncic.
Stereogum
Louisville’s LDB Fest Has Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Tons Of Hardcore
Louisville’s LDB Fest is one of America’s biggest annual hardcore throwdowns, and it seems to get a little bit bigger every year. Next year, the DIY mosh marathon will come to a new venue, the Triple Crown Pavilion convention center, and it’s got a beast lineup. Louisville’s own Knocked Loose, probably the biggest non-Turnstile hardcore band in the world today, will headline one night, and it’ll celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. The other night, Los Angeles OGs Terror top the bill.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
fox56news.com
Sweepstakes created after Jim Beam distiller gets transplant from co-worker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — To bourbon enthusiasts, there’s nothing better than getting your hands on a rare bottle, and there’s a sweepstakes going on now that provides the opportunity to do just that. But this bourbon sweepstakes is no ordinary event, the story of how it...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman climbing Lynn Family Stadium 50 times to raise awareness, honor mother-in-law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month. A disease that, the American Lung Association reports, is affecting hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians right now. As the month comes to a close, a local woman is continuing the fight with a unique 50th birthday celebration while also...
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good. In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter. Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges...
'Drag Queens on Ice' returns; Here's what you need to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Witness an electric performance put on by drag queens, gracefully skating the night away in dazzling dresses and beautiful makeup. "Drag Queens on Ice" will grace Paristown for its third year on Sunday, Dec. 4. The show is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the...
Comments / 0