wdrb.com

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/2)

Do not bring your children. The Highlands (tree lighting at 1108 Bardstown Rd.) Free, but bring money to shop | 12-10 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m. Buy local at the Highlands’ biggest (and arguably most festive) shopping day of the year. Santa Claus will also help light up a big Christmas tree in the Wendy’s parking lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Name PriceWeber’s 40-Foot-Tall Nutcracker And Win A Gift Basket

The gigantic PriceWeber nutcracker on Shelbyville Road is back — and he needs a name. PriceWeber, a local PR firm that wraps its decommissioned belltower like a nutcracker for the Christmas season, recently announced a contest to name the nutcracker. In a press release, PriceWeber CEO Fred Davis said,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

KRAMPUS. WILL. RETURN. (To Art Sanctuary This Weekend)

You better watch out. You better watch out. You better watch out. This Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., Gore Club will once again host Louisville Krampus, a dark (but fun) celebration of the legendary Christmastime demon-goat, at Art Sanctuary. There’ll be live magic from Darshwood, the Whiskey Wizard; burlesque...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Queer Kentucky To Celebrate New Print Publication At Upcoming Event

Queer Kentucky, an online platform for the LGBTQ community, will celebrate the first of its two print publications spotlighting LGBTQ health equity at an event next week. A press release describes the launch as “the expansion of their authentic storytelling and singular style from the world wide web to your hands.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The Louisville Ballet Sets The Holiday Mood With The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

The Louisville Ballet’s dreamy holiday classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, returns Friday, Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 23 at The Kentucky Performing Arts’ Whitney Hall. The performance features choreography by Val Caniparoli with the Louisville Orchestra providing the score. The orchestra will be conducted by the Louisville Ballet Music Director, Tara Simoncic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Stereogum

Louisville’s LDB Fest Has Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Tons Of Hardcore

Louisville’s LDB Fest is one of America’s biggest annual hardcore throwdowns, and it seems to get a little bit bigger every year. Next year, the DIY mosh marathon will come to a new venue, the Triple Crown Pavilion convention center, and it’s got a beast lineup. Louisville’s own Knocked Loose, probably the biggest non-Turnstile hardcore band in the world today, will headline one night, and it’ll celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. The other night, Los Angeles OGs Terror top the bill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
