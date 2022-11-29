Winter holiday events round-up

It’s already December—and that means a variety of winter, holiday, and Christmas-themed events are set to take place around the DeForest area in the coming weeks.

Whether the wintry weather fills you with peace and joy, or makes you feel like a Grinch or Scrooge, there should be an event for you, with both indoor and outdoor activities planned for the weeks ahead.

No matter what you’ll celebrate this season, there are plenty of events to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Sponsor holiday gifts for youth

Now through Dec. 7: Make a difference in a local youth’s life by sponsoring their Christmas gifts. The Community Center at 505 N. Main St. has a holiday giving tree through Dec. 7. Sponsors are asked to spend no more than $30 per gift, and to purchase no more than three gifts per child. Drop off gifts at the community center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Dec. 7, or at St. Olaf’s Social Hall, 615 Jefferson St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Friends of the Library Holiday Books and More Sale

Now through Christmas: A self-serve pop-up holiday shop in room Studio 203 in the DeForest Area Public Library, 203 Library St., will feature festive books, music, and decor for sale until Christmas.

DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Holiday Sale

Now through Dec. 8: Gifts, decorations, and home goods are for sale at the Community Center at 505 N. Main St. through Dec. 8.

DeForest Community Tree Lighting

5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30: Join the community to celebrate the second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30 in Fireman’s Park, 300 Jefferson St. Ultimate Leap Dance Center will perform its Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade routine at 5:15 p.m. A special visitor from the North Pole will arrive at 5:30 p.m. Photo opportunities and visits with Santa will be available. Photos are available to purchase with reindeer all evening. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies available at the concession stand while supplies last, as well as hot apple cider, hot spiced chai and other beverages available for purchase from Travelin' Tom's Coffee of Madison.

Candlelight hike

5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2: Explore the ¾-mile candle-lit loop at Western Green Acre Park, 417 Acker Pkwy., on your own self-paced hike. The candle light loop is stroller and wagon friendly. S'mores, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be available at the park shelter.

Cinnamon rolls with Santa

8-10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3: Join Santa and the Capital Area Carolers for cinnamon rolls at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, 505 N. Main St. This community-favorite event returns for the first time since the pandemic.

Bake sale and arts and crafts fair

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3: Christian Faith Moravian Church, 805 E. Holum St., will host its annual bake and craft sale.

Holiday craft fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3: The DeForest Area Music Boosters craft fair and bake sale returns to DeForest Area Middle School, 404 Yorktown Road.

Ornament making

10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, Dec. 3: The DeForest Area Public Library, 203 Library St., is offering an ornament making activity as part of the Winterfest happenings.

Quill an ornament

1-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3: Make a quilled ornament out of spiraled paper for your own tree or to give as a gift to someone. Hosted by the DeForest Area Public Library, 203 Library St.

Holiday color bingo

12:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8: Bring two items with holiday colors in them, which could include holiday decor or any items with holiday colors, for a special game of bingo. Have fun and go home with prizes. Event hosted by DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, 505 N. Main St.

Book discussion: “Let it Snow”

9:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9: In this book by Nancy Thayer, a woman is preparing for the holidays at her Nantucket toy shop, unpacking last-minute shipments and decorating for her loyal Christmas shoppers. But when her Scrooge of a landlord raises her rent, it seems nearly impossible for the business to survive. Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library, 203 Library St. Discussion takes place both in-person at the library and over Zoom video conferencing.

Movie screening: 'Christmas Wedding Runaway'

12:15 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9: In this 2019 film, a runaway bride does some soul-searching when she's trapped at a snowed-in cabin with her grandmother and an old flame at Christmas. Event hosted by DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, 505 N. Main St.

Santa visits the library

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 10: Someone special is coming back to the children's room in the DeForest library. Be sure to bring your letters, wishlists, and your cameras to make the most of your one-on-one time with the jolly old man.

Faux stained glass ornaments

Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17: Paint fox ornaments and faux stained glass ornaments at this mini painting event at the library, 203 Library St. While supplies last. Kids 12 and younger may attend with a parent or guardian.

‘Sounds of the Season’ with Lakeside Brass

2-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18: Enjoy festive music performed by a professional brass quintet while sampling cocoa and cookies. This event will be hosted by the DeForest Area Public Library, 203 Library St.

Christmas craft fair and cookie walk

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18: Get your last-minute Holiday shopping done with more than 40 local crafters and vendors. There is also a cookie walk where you can purchase all your favorite cookies and pay by the pound, with 100% of proceeds going directly to OccuPaws Guide Dog nonprofit association. The event will be held at the Windsor Elementary School, 4352 Windsor Road.