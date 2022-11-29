ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted in fatal shooting of girl in Phoenix road rage

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a young girl during in a road rage incident in north Phoenix last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said court documents show 48-year-old Sidney Garfield Garrand is facing one count of second-degree murder and six other felony charges that include endangerment, attempt to commit murder and illegally firing a gun within city limits.

Phoenix police said there was an argument between the drivers of two separate vehicles on Oct. 27 and shots were fired.

They said 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno was sitting in the backseat of one of the cars at the time of the shooting and was struck by a bullet and later died at a hospital.

Garrand is jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond. It was unclear Tuesday if Garrand has an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

