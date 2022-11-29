ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The United States soccer team has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States soccer team has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.

Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar. ...
Leader Telegram

'Little Pep' Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For 90 minutes, the hulking, masked mass that is Joško Gvardiol kept Belgium’s big-name strikers at bay with timely tackles — none bigger than his stop on Romelu Lukaku two minutes into stoppage time. Then the 20-year-old Croat who is fast becoming the most sought-after center back in Europe went over to the side of the field and reached up to embrace his mother and cry. ...
Leader Telegram

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Final day of group stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination. Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16. Alas, the spotlight will still be on Brazil and Portugal. ...
Leader Telegram

Cameroon is first African team to beat Brazil at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon coach Rigobert Song came full circle on a memorable and bittersweet night for African soccer. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, the only member of Cameroon’s team who plays for a Cameroonian club, made an inspiring run and cross to set up Vincent Aboubakar’s header and stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory to make the Indomitable Lions the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup. ...
Leader Telegram

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Americans face the Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic became an American star with the winning goal — and the injury he got while scoring it — that lifted the United States into the round of 16 at the World Cup. He injured his pelvic bone, Pulisic insisted, when he collided with Iran's goalkeeper on the goal that sent him to the hospital as the United States won 1-0 and advanced in soccer's biggest tournament. ...
Leader Telegram

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic...
Leader Telegram

Christian Pulisic’s ‘fearless’ drive has made him a World Cup star

PHILADELPHIA — The referee blew his whistle, signaling a foul and awarding a penalty kick. Christian Pulisic — two years younger and a foot shorter than the rest of the players — dashed toward the ball. Pulisic’s father insisted that his son play with older children, believing the challenge would help percolate the talent he already identified as special before the boy turned 10. Pulisic soon became the face of American soccer, perhaps the best American to ever play in Europe, and the hope that...
Leader Telegram

USMNT-Netherlands World Cup prediction: An upset is possible, but not likely

If you've been following the U.S. men's soccer team for a while, you likely remember its last World Cup Round of 16 game against a European power. Indeed, you likely remember it a little too well. Lots of people are haunted to this day by the Americans' narrow loss to Belgium in 2014, especially Chris Wondolowski's late miss on an open net when the game was scoreless at the end of regulation. All three goals in the 2-1 final score came in extra time. ...
Leader Telegram

US forces monitor Mideast skies at Qatar base amid World Cup

AL-UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AP) — As World Cup fans throng stadiums across Qatar, about 8,000 American troops stationed just nearby watch over the airspace of the tumultuous Middle East from a major base run by this energy-rich nation. Built on a flat stretch of desert about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Qatari capital Doha, Al-Udeid Air Base once was considered so sensitive that American military officers identified it as only being somewhere "in southwest Asia." ...
Griezmann helping France teammates shine at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is relishing his new role helping others at the World Cup rather than worrying about scoring for France. Griezmann is third on his country's all-time list of scorers with 42 goals, but in Qatar he is playing in a right midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation and has yet to score. Heading into the round of 16 against Poland on Sunday, he's not stressed about it. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

