San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
marinmagazine.com
10 Things to With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF, Plus the Top Things To Do in Marin and the Bay Area This December
It’s the time of the year for holiday cheer: watch the Nutcracker, listen to some Christmas music and get ready for the lighted boat parade. Here’s the info on all that and more:. 10 Things to With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF. Lifetime memories don’t have...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in San Mateo, CA
San Mateo, CA, is on the Peninsula, just 20 miles south of San Francisco. But with its wealth of restaurants, you don’t need to leave the Peninsula to enjoy many of the same culinary delights available in San Francisco. You can savor a wide range of cuisines in San...
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
Here's which Bay Area mountains will see snow this week
Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception. The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article. The...
Daily Californian
5 Bay Area arcades to level up your weekend
After a long week of classes, you might just want to go to a place where you can play some games with your friends and wind down during the weekend. Although there might not be many arcades in Berkeley, there are still a ton of places in the Bay Area that you can easily head over to during the weekend! Here’s a list of some of the best arcades in the area that you can check out with friends!
8 Mouthwatering Holiday Desserts To Enjoy In SF
The holiday season calls for something sweet, and bakeries across SF are baking delicious holiday desserts and other treats just for the occasion. Ranging from rich chocolate babka to powdered sugar-dusted stollen, these treats are sure to be a hit at your next holiday gathering. Here’s our guide to some of the best holiday desserts in SF. Panettone is an Italian sweet bread that was invented during the preparation for a Christmas feast hosted by the Duke of Milan in 1495. When the originally planned dessert came out ruined, a quick-thinking cook whipped up and baked a sweet brioche filled...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
S.F.'s best beachy escapes from holiday headaches
Is The City’s “Tis’ the season” spirit giving you a holiday headache? These breezy, beachy spots can offer the illusion of a brief summer escape — a buffer until the next round of striped sweets or egg-noggy nonsense. Tropisueño While the sun shines, this spot is a classic quick-service, Mission-style taqueria, “inspired by a tropical dream of the Jaliscan coastline,” according to their website. At night, the hacienda space transitions...
Will San Francisco dip into the 30s overnight? Here's how cold it will get across Bay Area
Bundle up! Now that our first major winter storm has passed temps will dip into the 30s and below freezing in some parts of the Bay Area overnight.
csengineermag.com
YEA 2022 – Making Waves in Silicon Valley
Design Architect Arc Tec- Architectural Technologies, San Jose, CA. General Contractor- Devcon Construction, Milpitas, CA. Project Summary: The stunning facade for the Lawson Lane campus in Silicon Valley features Kaynemaile’s new range of three-dimensional, kinetic screens across the parking garage. We worked with design architects Arc Tec and installers B.T. Mancini to complete this stunning facade for the Sobrato Organisation as part of a major office development in Santa Clara CA.
KTVU FOX 2
Upsurge in staff COVID cases closes popular San Francisco restaurant
On a bustling Thursday night in San Francisco, the popular Zuni Café on Market Street is dark. The shades are drawn and a sign on the door lets customers know the restaurant is closed because of COVID among staff.
sfstandard.com
Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name
Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
sfstandard.com
Pizza and Weed: North Beach Trio Teams Up on High-Minded Promotion
Pizza and pot—could it be the perfect pairing? The folks from the North Beach Pipeline cannabis dispensary and local pizza don, Tony Gemignani, seem convinced. Their new promotional collaboration with acclaimed North Beach artist Jeremy Fish rewards customers who enjoy a hot pie after a few puffs. Starting this...
Crab Dinner, Parties, And More Come To Fort Mason’s Holiday Tree Lot
The Guardsmen Holiday Tree Lot has opened its doors at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco! The lot is now open daily from 9am-9pm through December 16 at the Festival Pavilion, where you can stock up on holiday essentials including trees, garlands, wreaths, and ornaments. You don’t want to miss their lively craft beer and comedy nights, a crab and pasta dinner, and giant holiday party with live music. Read on for information about these special events whose proceeds go to benefit at-risk youth, and learn more at the Fort Mason Center website or The Guardsmen website. Sip on specialty craft beer from local breweries while enjoying excellent live entertainment. Tickets are $45 per night or $80 for both nights, with doors opening at 6pm and entertainment beginning at 7pm. Wear your most festive holiday attire and dig in to all-you-can-eat fresh crab, delicious pasta, cocktails, and more. The 21+ dinner is followed by a spirited after-party with a DJ. Tickets start at $129.
