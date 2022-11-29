ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award

Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in San Mateo, CA

San Mateo, CA, is on the Peninsula, just 20 miles south of San Francisco. But with its wealth of restaurants, you don’t need to leave the Peninsula to enjoy many of the same culinary delights available in San Francisco. You can savor a wide range of cuisines in San...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's which Bay Area mountains will see snow this week

Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception. The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

5 Bay Area arcades to level up your weekend

After a long week of classes, you might just want to go to a place where you can play some games with your friends and wind down during the weekend. Although there might not be many arcades in Berkeley, there are still a ton of places in the Bay Area that you can easily head over to during the weekend! Here’s a list of some of the best arcades in the area that you can check out with friends!
Secret SF

8 Mouthwatering Holiday Desserts To Enjoy In SF

The holiday season calls for something sweet, and bakeries across SF are baking delicious holiday desserts and other treats just for the occasion. Ranging from rich chocolate babka to powdered sugar-dusted stollen, these treats are sure to be a hit at your next holiday gathering. Here’s our guide to some of the best holiday desserts in SF. Panettone is an Italian sweet bread that was invented during the preparation for a Christmas feast hosted by the Duke of Milan in 1495. When the originally planned dessert came out ruined, a quick-thinking cook whipped up and baked a sweet brioche filled...
LOS GATOS, CA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local

When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
PACIFICA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F.'s best beachy escapes from holiday headaches

Is The City’s “Tis’ the season” spirit giving you a holiday headache? These breezy, beachy spots can offer the illusion of a brief summer escape — a buffer until the next round of striped sweets or egg-noggy nonsense. Tropisueño While the sun shines, this spot is a classic quick-service, Mission-style taqueria, “inspired by a tropical dream of the Jaliscan coastline,” according to their website. At night, the hacienda space transitions...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
csengineermag.com

YEA 2022 – Making Waves in Silicon Valley

Design Architect Arc Tec- Architectural Technologies, San Jose, CA. General Contractor- Devcon Construction, Milpitas, CA. Project Summary: The stunning facade for the Lawson Lane campus in Silicon Valley features Kaynemaile’s new range of three-dimensional, kinetic screens across the parking garage. We worked with design architects Arc Tec and installers B.T. Mancini to complete this stunning facade for the Sobrato Organisation as part of a major office development in Santa Clara CA.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name

Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Pizza and Weed: North Beach Trio Teams Up on High-Minded Promotion

Pizza and pot—could it be the perfect pairing? The folks from the North Beach Pipeline cannabis dispensary and local pizza don, Tony Gemignani, seem convinced. Their new promotional collaboration with acclaimed North Beach artist Jeremy Fish rewards customers who enjoy a hot pie after a few puffs. Starting this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Crab Dinner, Parties, And More Come To Fort Mason’s Holiday Tree Lot

The Guardsmen Holiday Tree Lot has opened its doors at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco! The lot is now open daily from 9am-9pm through December 16 at the Festival Pavilion, where you can stock up on holiday essentials including trees, garlands, wreaths, and ornaments. You don’t want to miss their lively craft beer and comedy nights, a crab and pasta dinner, and giant holiday party with live music. Read on for information about these special events whose proceeds go to benefit at-risk youth, and learn more at the Fort Mason Center website or The Guardsmen website. Sip on specialty craft beer from local breweries while enjoying excellent live entertainment. Tickets are $45 per night or $80 for both nights, with doors opening at 6pm and entertainment beginning at 7pm. Wear your most festive holiday attire and dig in to all-you-can-eat fresh crab, delicious pasta, cocktails, and more. The 21+ dinner is followed by a spirited after-party with a DJ. Tickets start at $129.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

