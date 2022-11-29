Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
12-2-22 fdl hit and run suspect appears in court
Bail has been set at $100,000 cash for a Waupun man accused of intentionally striking several vehicles in Fond du Lac and leading police on a high speed chase over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Fifty seven year old Donald Perrote made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance Wednesday on multiple charges including recklessly endangering safety, eluding, criminal damage to property and hit and run. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news investigators believe Perotte was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase, before crashing into a Sheriff’s squad car last Friday night. Goldstein says the suspect admitted he was intentionally striking vehicles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 8.
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Fleeing From Manitowoc Police
A man is facing charges after he fled from Manitowoc Police Wednesday afternoon. Officers were informed that the 25-year-old man had left the Probation and Parole Office on Maritime Drive just after noon. His vehicle was quickly located traveling west on East Magnolia Avenue. The responding officer began following the...
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
wtaq.com
7 In Custody, 3 On The Run In FDL Meth And Fentanyl Ring
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ten people have been charged in what the Fond du Lac County district attorney calls a “historical distribution” of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Authorities say three of the 10 charged are still on the run. Fond du Lac County authorities held a...
seehafernews.com
Kaukauna Homicide Suspect Claims She Was A Human Trafficking Victim
One of the two people charged in a Kaukauna homicide says she shouldn’t be held responsible. Tanya Stammer is telling the court that she was a coerced victim of human trafficking, and thus should not be found guilty for her role in the death of Brian Porsche last year.
seehafernews.com
Maribel Man Accused of Fleeing Law Enforcement Appears For Bail Hearing
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 25-year-old Maribel man for allegedly fleeing police yesterday afternoon. Tony Joe Brantmeier is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an officer. Brantmeier, whose records show that he was out on bail on a previous legal matter, was spotted leaving the Probation and Parole...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
WISN
Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
wtaq.com
Man Fined for Illegally Having Concealed Weapon in Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14,...
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com
Stolen car chase ends in Fond du Lac, two suspects arrested after jumping in the river to escape
(WFRV) – A car chase that started in Winnebago County ended in Fond du Lac, as two suspects were taken into custody following an escape attempt that included jumping into the Fond du lac River. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 29 around 10:15 p.m.,...
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
cwbradio.com
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Two for Possession of Methamphetamine for Distribution
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment charging Devin Needham, 36, of Wausau and Ari Lor, 30, Appleton, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution. The indictment was announced by United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea. The indictment charges Needham and Lor with...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Official Gives Updates on Lincoln Bomb Threat Hoax
We now know the two males involved in last week’s phoned-in bomb threat hoax at Lincoln High School were both in their mid-teens. Manitowoc Police Captain of Detectives Peter McGinty tells Seehafer News about the young perpetrator from Canada. “The Winnipeg Police Services did take into custody a 15-year-old...
WBAY Green Bay
18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc teen accused of driving into a flock of geese outside a church last August was charged with felony mistreatment of animals. Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck accelerate into the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Church and head for a flock of Canadian geese. The witnesses said the truck hit the flock, drove in circles, then left. Police found a dead Canadian goose.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Rivers police investigating dog bite incident, victim may need rabies shots
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Two Rivers are investigating a dog bite incident that happened when a person attempted to check the tags on the dog’s collar for owner information. The Two Rivers Police Department states that the incident transpired in the 3900 block of Lowell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee theft; deputies seek man who stole from unlocked vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who they say entered an unlocked vehicle, stole items, and then charged more than $400 worth of goods on the victim's credit card. Officials say the crime happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. The man entered the unlocked...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
